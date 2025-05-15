A Conversation With Cam Slater: The Good Oil Podcast
I chat with Cam about my 'why'... what turned me from a working mum to advocate, researcher, speaker, and independent media contributor
Grap a cuppa and tune in… as Cam and I have an authentic, gutsy conversation, about a wide range of topics.
We also offer tips to mums and dads who are traversing some of the current challenges with their kids and schools.
In episode four of The Good Oil Podcast, Cam talks with Penny Marie — investigative journalist, researcher, and founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ. Penny doesn’t hold back.
She’s a fierce advocate for transparency in schools and stronger parental involvement, and she's deeply critical of the direction New Zealand’s education system is heading, especially when it comes to gender ideology and sexuality education.
This is an open, honest, and gutsy conversation that needs to be heard.
Sex Education Experts?
