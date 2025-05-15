Grap a cuppa and tune in… as Cam and I have an authentic, gutsy conversation, about a wide range of topics.

We also offer tips to mums and dads who are traversing some of the current challenges with their kids and schools.

(The Good Oil team apologise for the low video quality).

In episode four of The Good Oil Podcast, Cam talks with Penny Marie — investigative journalist, researcher, and founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ. Penny doesn’t hold back.

She’s a fierce advocate for transparency in schools and stronger parental involvement, and she's deeply critical of the direction New Zealand’s education system is heading, especially when it comes to gender ideology and sexuality education.

This is an open, honest, and gutsy conversation that needs to be heard.

Sex Education Experts?

I discuss this video…

And this short video…

