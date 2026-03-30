This week Jamie Dally and I sat down with former National MP, NewZeal founder and freshly‑minted NZ First candidate Alfred Ngaro – a man who has quietly re‑entered the political arena at one of the most volatile moments in recent history.

In Winston Peters’ State of the Nation event last weekend, Alfred was never formally introduced from the podium. He simply appeared on stage to an expectant room, then disappeared again into a storm of headlines and speculation. Our conversation picks up where that non‑introduction left off: who is Alfred Ngaro now, what does he represent, and what does he intend to do with the platform he’s just been handed?

Across a wide‑ranging discussion we explore:

Why he left Parliament in 2020 – and why he’s chosen to come back now, through NZ First rather than NewZeal.

How he really sees NZ First’s new “socially conservative” branding, and whether that shift was part of his price of entry.

His regrets and red‑line moments: from conscience votes on marriage, euthanasia and abortion, to the conversion practices law he now openly calls “bad law” and wants to revisit.

His self‑described Christian Zionism, Jewish heritage, and what that means for his stance on Israel, Gaza and Palestinian rights from a New Zealand foreign‑policy perspective.

The parental‑rights, education, family and Pacific community issues he believes have been sacrificed to ideology – and the systems‑level changes he wants to see.

What interested me most was not just Alfred’s familiar talking points, but the tension between conviction and compromise: the moments where he admits he’d vote differently now, the battles he’s picked knowing they’d cost him, and his insistence that “being smart” and being courageous are not opposites in politics.

If you care about where NZ First is really heading, how faith and Zionism are being woven into our political language, and what a “socially conservative” reset could mean for families, education and foreign policy in New Zealand, this is a conversation worth hearing in full.

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If there’s one thing I’d love you to pay attention to as you listen, it’s this: When Alfred talks about the next three years, does he sound like a party recruit selling a line – or a man who knows exactly what he’s willing to spend his political capital on?

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If you missed Alfred’s speech at the New Zealand First State of the Nations event on 22 March 2026, check it out…

Penny Marie

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