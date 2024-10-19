Image source: Wallsdesk

Bill Gates, philanthropist and founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, recently filed “an incident” against the seven Dutch plaintiffs who want to take him to court because they accuse him of a “tortious act” as a participant in the project “The Great Reset”. The hearing was on September 18, 2024 in the District Court of Leeuwarden in Friesland (Netherlands) and the verdict was on October 16 2024.

Gates, who did not appear before the Leeuwarden District Court on September 18, but was represented by a lawyer from PelsRijcken, stated that he believes that a Dutch judge is not competent to judge him because Gates is an American citizen.

Reports of the trial on September 18th (in Dutch only)

Both parties gave a plea in court that afternoon. One of the victims, who is very ill, was also given the opportunity to make a plea. She was no longer able to speak and was represented by her father. It was an emotional plea.

Several recordings (in Dutch) are available from the 'Bill Gates' case on September 18:

Ruling of October 16: Bill Gates loses the case

Click to read full Judgement

The Judge announced on October 16 that Gates was in the wrong. The Dutch Judge does have jurisdiction. The official notification with the ruling was published on the website of Stichting Recht op Recht.

Summary of the case

The claimants allege that representatives of Gates (Hofstra et al.) as a group and individually acted unlawfully towards them by deliberately misleading them in an unlawful manner and thereby inducing them to undergo Covid-19 injections of which Hofstra et al. knew, or at least should have known, that these injections were not safe and effective.” – Source: Judgment (English).

The case is summarised in this video (subtitled in English)

Basis of the claim

Hofstra et al. have implemented the Covid 19: The Great Reset Project. This is a project aimed at the total reorganization of societies in all countries that are members of the United Nations (hereinafter: UN), as described by Schwab in his book Covid-19: The Great Reset. In this reorganization, all factors that determine human life are made the subject of forced change by the WEF and the UN. Characteristic of this political ideology is that this forced and planned change is presented as justified by pretending that the world is suffering from major crises that can only be solved by centralized, tough global intervention.

One of these so-called major crises concerns the Covid-19 pandemic. Hofstra individually and as a group acted unlawfully towards the claimants by misleading them, in the context of the implementation of the Covid 19: The Great Reset Project, into administering Covid-19 injections, of which Hofstra knew, or at least should have known, that these injections were not safe and effective. According to the claimants, the claimants suffered mental and physical injuries as a result of these injections.” – Source: Judgment

The dispute

Mr. Gates' representatives dispute jurisdiction. Not the claim.

“The dispute in this incident revolves around the question of whether this court has jurisdiction to hear the claims of et al. against Gates in the main proceedings. Gates lives in the United States. There is no treaty between the Netherlands and the United States that contains rules on jurisdiction in civil and commercial matters such as those at issue here. The question of whether the Dutch court has jurisdiction over Gates must therefore be answered on the basis of general international jurisdiction law, as laid down in, among other things, Articles 1 to 14 of the Code of Civil Procedure.” – Source: Judgment

Additional information

The Foundation Right to Right has published the evidence and the legal conversation on their website. The site is also available in English.

The lawyers of the seven claimants, master Arno van Kessel and master Peter Stassen will give an interview to Zebra Inspiratie about this controversial case after October 27. The continuation of the entire lawsuit will also be discussed.

