In this conversation, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, discusses his political journey, the challenges faced by his party, and the importance of promoting individual freedom and Canadian identity.

He critiques the influence of the UN and leftist ideologies in Canadian politics, particularly regarding immigration and DEI policies.

"We must promote meritocracy." - Maxime Bernier

Bernier emphasizes the need for grassroots engagement and the importance of speaking out against censorship and political correctness. He advocates for a return to meritocracy and the promotion of Canadian culture, while also addressing the need for reform in immigration policies and the repeal of the Multiculturalism Act.

About Maxime Bernier

Based in Quebec and following a successful career in banking and finance, Maxime Bernier was encouraged to make the move into politics. He was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2006 with the largest majority for a Conservative MP outside of Alberta, and was appointed to Cabinet as Minister of Industry. He went on to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs during 2007-2008, and was MP for Beauce.

In 2011 he was appointed Minister of State for Small Business and Tourism. In 2015 he won his fourth election with an impressive majority, once again. In 2018 Bernier left the Conservative Party, announcing is was “morally and intellectually corrupt” and sat as an Independent MP.

He launched the People’s Party of Canada soon afterwards. In 2019 he lost his seat as an MP in Beauce.

Canada Day preparations, some of these amazing women are part of People’s Party Of Canada team

How this conversation happened

During my recent trip to Canada I spent time with a number of candidates from the People's Party of Canada. Ordinary (well, rather extraordinary!) people like you and I who feel compelled to step way out of their comfort zone and into the public sphere because they are deeply patriotic for Canada and care about the future generations of Canadians. It was a privilege to be given time to chat with Maxime. Whether you live in Canada or elsewhere, do take a look at the full party policies.

