This essay was recently penned by a 16 year old girl in New Zealand, for a school assignment. She has given permission for it to be shared. Our youth can be a shining light of common sense and critical thinking, among the dark shadows of wokeness, not only for their own generation, but for everyone. I applaud Flame’s parents for raising a daughter who i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Penny Marie NZ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.