Penny Marie is on The Platform discussing:

How does a child get diagnosed with ‘gender dysphoria’ / ‘gender incongruence’?

What is the reliability and quality of the diagnosis?

Who is making the diagnosis?

Can it be questioned?

Why is the only pathway ‘gender affirmation’?

And how is it related to the surveying of our children?

Why is the media biased in its coverage of the puberty blocker announcement?

What about the recent HHS report in the US, and other announcements from the White House?

Watch the full conversation above, and refer to the links below.

Corrections: The NZ Govt announcement on puberty blockers was on Nov 20 in NZ, not the 19th as mentioned at the start of this video. Also, Jaimie Veale is a ‘he’ not a ‘she’, as referenced incorrectly at times here.

NZ media’s extreme bias

Radio NZ articles following the NZ Government’s Puberty Blocker pause announcement:

The reports

Dame Sue Bagshaw and surveying our children

Let Kids Be Kids released two videos and a report a year ago, alerting parents to the surveying that is happening in schools. The same invasive, leading questions are being asked by medical professionals in GP clinics and hospitals. Find out more, below.

Issues with NZ education: White House statements that address them

Can we move beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) to simply read the policies coming out of the White House? Turn down the media spin, it’s time to get curious. For our children’s sake.

Please take the time to read the full White House announcements on the links below. They are short documents that use plain English, and do not use emotive language. They are a breath of fresh air…

Is this a hot topic for you?

If so, we would love you to join the growing Let Kids Be Kids network…

Let Kids Be Kids Conversation Starters - shift the conversation with us!