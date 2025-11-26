NZ Update: Puberty Blockers, Media Bias, University 'Experts', vs Common Sense
Who diagnoses children with 'gender dysphoria'? What role does surveying children have in this growing industry? Who are the key people in NZ? What does Trump Derangement Syndrome have to do with it?
Penny Marie is on The Platform discussing:
How does a child get diagnosed with ‘gender dysphoria’ / ‘gender incongruence’?
What is the reliability and quality of the diagnosis?
Who is making the diagnosis?
Can it be questioned?
Why is the only pathway ‘gender affirmation’?
And how is it related to the surveying of our children?
Why is the media biased in its coverage of the puberty blocker announcement?
What about the recent HHS report in the US, and other announcements from the White House?
Watch the full conversation above, and refer to the links below.
Corrections: The NZ Govt announcement on puberty blockers was on Nov 20 in NZ, not the 19th as mentioned at the start of this video. Also, Jaimie Veale is a ‘he’ not a ‘she’, as referenced incorrectly at times here.
NZ media’s extreme bias
Radio NZ articles following the NZ Government’s Puberty Blocker pause announcement:
NZ pushes pause on puberty blockers pending UK trial - Nov 20
Govt’s puberty blocker move attracts strong reactions - Nov 20
Halt to puberty blockers curses ‘young transgender women’ to stigma - Nov 21
Dame Sue Bagshaw: Puberty Blockers - Nov 22
Puberty blockers: Why politicians overriding doctors sets a dangerous precedent - Nov 23, Jaimie Veale (Waikato University head of Transgender research lab, PATHA, Counting Ourselves Survey, WPATH SOC-8 Contributor - scroll to end of PDF) reposted from The Conversation.
NZ has halted access to puberty blockers. What does the rest of the world do? - Nov 24
The reports
NZ Ministry of Health ‘Impact of Puberty Blockers On Gender Dysphoric Adolescents: Evidence Brief’ - 21 Nov 2024 (that’s right, 12 months ago).
NZ Parliament Announcement: New Safeguards For Puberty Blocker Prescribing - 20 Nov 2025
USA Media release: HHS Releases Peer-Reviewed Report Discrediting Paediatric Sex-Rejecting Procedures - 20 Nov 2025
Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Dame Sue Bagshaw and surveying our children
Let Kids Be Kids released two videos and a report a year ago, alerting parents to the surveying that is happening in schools. The same invasive, leading questions are being asked by medical professionals in GP clinics and hospitals. Find out more, below.
Issues with NZ education: White House statements that address them
Can we move beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) to simply read the policies coming out of the White House? Turn down the media spin, it’s time to get curious. For our children’s sake.
Please take the time to read the full White House announcements on the links below. They are short documents that use plain English, and do not use emotive language. They are a breath of fresh air…
Gender ideology and identity disruption
“One of the most prevalent forms of child abuse facing our country today is the sinister threat of gender ideology. Proponents of the gender ideology movement are outrageously indoctrinating our children with the devastating lie that they are trapped in the wrong body.” - Proclamation: National Child Abuse Prevention Month
“Medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end.” - Presidential Action ‘Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation
Diversity, equity and inclusion policies
“Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself.... It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable” - Presidential Action ‘Protecting Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government
“Schools ignored or covered up - rather than disciplined - student misconduct in order to avoid any purported racial disparity in discipline numbers that might catch the eye of the federal government.” - Presidential Action ‘Reinstating Common Sense School Discipline Policies’
Teachers unions, Ministry of Education centralisation of power
“Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them.” - Presidential Action “Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities”
Removal of parent rights, undermining parent authority
“Parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight. Such an environment operates as an echo chamber, in which students are forced to accept these ideologies without question or critical examination. In many cases, innocent children are compelled to adopt identities as either victims or oppressors solely based on their skin color and other immutable characteristics.” - Presidential Action “Ending Radical Indoctrination In K-12 Schooling
Is this a hot topic for you?
If so, we would love you to join the growing Let Kids Be Kids network…
Follow us on your favourite social media app
Join our NZ-wide regional Facebook groups.
Support us with a donation, or buy your conversation starters!
Thank you to the ladies at Lesbian Resistance who we collaborate with on research project, and thank you to the parents and grandparents in the Let Kids Be Kids community who volunteer their time, skills, energy and prayers.
Penny Marie's interview with Leah on The Platform is a MUST watch for all parents, potential parents, grandparents and potential grandee's.
Her exposé will arm you with a better awareness to the endemic corruption that can impact your (grand)children
Ignorance due to your laziness to find out is no excuse
Please watch and share.
🙏