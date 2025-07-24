Media reports have dropped over the last 24 hours of SportNZ's removal of transgender guidelines. See the NZHerald, RNZ, Otago Daily Times. Awesome - about time. (See my similar post on X).

The NZFirst & National Coalition Agreement states: "Ensure publicly funded sporting bodies support fair competition that is not compromised by rules relating to gender."

Sport NZ Statement - 24 July 2025

It's awesome to see NZFirst progress this

The statement above by Michelle Pickles says each sporting code now makes their own decisions with regards to trans policies in sport. Massive kudos to Ro Edge and Save Women’s Sport Australasia who has been a significant figure in holding the govt to account for this change.

My question is: Will it make a real difference?

I ask because the NZ First & National Party Coalition Agreement for Sex Education RSE states:

"Refocus the curriculum on academic achievement and not ideology, including the removal and replacement of the gender, sexuality, and relationship-based education guidelines." - NZFirst & National Coalition Agreement

While the RSE GUIDELINES have been removed thanks to NZFirst, nothing has changed in the classroom and for our children, (that I have seen, yet). At

we continue to talk with families that are dealing with the same issues we had before the guideline removal. We are grappling with…

Massive social engineering issues where people who don't buy into the trans agenda, are still afraid to speak up or are attacked for doing so.

The inability for traumatised youth to get real help... IE help that does not funnel them down the 'transing' route.

Trans lobby groups continuing to receive govt and grant funding. With that, they continue to lobby the govt for legislation and policy change, and so they continue to hold the reins. Heck, one guy who manages many of the purse strings that grows this trans industry received an order of merit for doing so. In 2025. Watch my short clip below or see Substack about Duncan Matthews.

David vs Goliath

It seems impossible to beat them at their game because they get all the funding, have policy written to support them, and media to back them. This article by RNZ displays the bias, with the amount of the article dedicated to quoting Gender Minorities.

Gender Minorities created the document I exposed here…

It really is David vs Goliath.

Even though we know we have the numbers.

The Ministry of Education (and other crown agencies) are in cahoots with these groups. So while a policy change sounds good, it may be a bit like Trump's EO's... it's not law and it won't change much unless a LOT more evidence is gathered on what's really going on here, and a clear out of crown agencies occur (which, it won't under our current govt system because I believe this is COMING from the crown and the British empire, through the UN etc etc. (I would love to be proven wrong).

If this move to remove the guidelines at peak body level is the start of a shift to decentralise policy, to give less power to a governing body… I applaud it. My hope is that the lobby groups (InsideOut, Gender Minorities etc) don’t now setter sights onto each sporting code. Let’s wait and see.

The reason sport clubs and venues mandated covid regulations was because of the directive from Sport NZ. If sport codes will become more autonomous, will that mean we will not see a repeat of the draconian decisions made in sport during covid?

Share

My thoughts on what I hope to see (in VERY basic terms)

A truly 'just' justice system where people are held to account for real crimes, not for going against flawed policy.

A truly neutral media in order to help people see what's really going on, and to hold politicians and policy writers to account - they are meant to SERVE the people, not direct us.

Law and policy that enshrines fundamental human rights, not 'rights' that have been corrupted by a long-term strategy to subvert ordinary, moral people, and to funnel money into more social decline.

All of the lobby groups that receive govt and grant funding, (some who have international ties), are still in place and proceeding with their intention to queer society. Govt agencies support the queering through their policies, and some are members of Pride Pledge and other similar organisations.

Short clip on the NZ ‘pride’ charities and their international connections…

Loaded bases

InsideOut is currently featured more than once on the Sport NZ website. In the Herald article here, the reporter has gone to Labour and Greens spokespeople for the trans community. But have they gone to people like Save Women's Sport Australasia's Ro Edge? Has the NZ Herald reporter balanced their report with voices of people who support the trans guidelines removal? No.

However RNZ & ODT did mention SWSA: “Earlier this month, the Save Women's Sport Australasia group published an open letter to Mitchell, urging him to "dump" the guidelines. "Their continued existence creates unnecessary conflict for national sporting bodies, particularly those reliant on Sport NZ funding, who may feel pressured to adopt these guidelines despite their misalignment with international federation policies," the letter said.”

We all know that the MAJORITY of people in NZ don't think it's right that men, regardless of the penchant for wanting to be women, should be in women's sports. It's not, and never should be a 'hate crime' to say this. It's common sense and truth. It's fairness and accepting biological reality that men and women are different in too many ways to pitch them against each other in most sports.

Labour's Shanan Halbert, quoted in the Herald, RNZ & ODT articles, recently signed a petition to publish transgender healthcare guidelines - details in this Substack.

Benjamin Doyle is also quoted in the Herald & RNZ articles. See my previous video below, or Substack on him and the NZ media.

Plenty of people have said plenty about him, yet he's still on the govt purse and media flouts him.

Thanks for reading.

Help grassroots, independent journalism