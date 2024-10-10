I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support my work, please consider upgrading your subscription or donate here. - Penny Marie

This message is in response to the recent announcement about the pilot for Plunket nurses to help increase vaccination rates in children in NZ. At a time when NZFirst MP's are working for a better inquiry into the covid 'vaccines', this is a massive disappointment.

Many people are realising that the covid vaccine situation was not a one off, and that the great fraud and harm of pharmaceutical influence in politics puts profit before people's health, particularly children's health.

The biggest regret in my life is that I did not research, on behalf of my children. I trusted my doctor and Plunket nurse on childhood immunisations and agreed to the injections of my children. Until the HPV vaccines which I saw as a profit-making endeavour.

I dove deep into research about the covid vaccine in August 2021, resulting in my first blog - Square Peg, Round Hole. Since then I have been an avid researcher, and have listened to and respected many peoples stories.

Personal stories are valuable

I had the privilege of attending the Children's Health Defense (Founded by Robert Kennedy Jnr) Conference in USA in 2023, and am in regular contact with Ted Kuntz from Canada who founded Vaccine Choice Canada after his son was severely impacted from a childhood vaccine, which medical experts did not acknowledge.

Robert Kennedy Jnr, Children’s Health Defense Conference 2023, Georgia USA

What struck me at the CHD conference, was that those who had become involved in CHD did so because their child had been adversely impacted by childhood vaccines.

People who question childhood vaccines are not simply ‘trouble makers’

They gain nothing from leaving their careers and working to expose vaccine harms so that they are fully informed. In fact, as with myself since the Covid situation... we often risk losing everything. Careers, family and friends... homes, income. Everything.

USA Immunisation Schedule 1962 - 2019 - photo taken at CHD Conference 2023

And yet, we are compelled to seek answers and speak truth, and to offer help and support to others. I now dedicate my life to helping raise awareness about the gender ideology that is harming so many of our children and families, and founded Let Kids Be Kids to do this.

The vaccine situation is similar to the transgender situation... it creates victims, is pushed politically, funded significantly, and dissenting voices are silenced at any cost. And meanwhile our most vulnerable... our children... are the target.

It is the adults' job to protect the children

We are under-funded, de-platformed, ostracised, and have all the obstacles against us. Yet we won't stay silent. My disappointment with Shane and Casey's announcement is that the few people with the courage to do what's right, see yet another obstacle has been put in our way.

Do not send ‘health professionals’ to our homes to coerce us

Did you know that NZ parents who have chosen not to vaccinate their children (because they have done their research and aware of the risks) get 'health professionals' show up to their doors telling them to vaccinate their children? I personally know people to whom this has happened.

This is a total medical breach - coercion to take medication must be stopped. Parents who have seen the harm of covid vaccines will never vaccinate or immunise their children again. Check out the many comments from parents on this X post from Lynda Wharton of The Health Forum NZ, and this post by NZFirst. These are real people with real stories, and no ‘authorities’ are listening. Still. Again.

Funding to reach statistical targets isn't the same as working towards a ‘healthy’ solution

Source: The Facts NZ - Child Immunisation rates declining

These stats (above, from The Facts NZ) on childhood vaccination rates and also rates of MMR Vaccines destroyed are telling. Trust in childhood vaccines is declining, and piloting Plunket nurses to educate/coerce/gain financially from getting more parents to vaccinate their children is not going to lead to healthier children.

The recent announcement makes no mention of better health outcomes for children. Only ‘increased vaccination rates’….

Health Minister, Shane Reti said the move was an important step in reducing the barriers to getting children immunised, helping to achieve the Government’s target of 95% of children being fully vaccinated at 24 months.

The pilot will allow for Plunket to deliver vaccinations alongside in-clinic Well Child visits, at dedicated immunisation clinics, at community events and eventually in homes (emphasis added).

CHD’s VAX-UNVAX Bus travelled around the USA gathering stories from thousands of people affected by vaccines and medical protocols.

Two resources I recommend

One is a guide, the other is the latest documentary from Children's Health Defense, the result of a nationwide bus tour with their VAX-UNVAX Bus:

Vaccine Choice Canada - A New Parent's Guide To Understanding Vaccines.

Children's Health Defense's latest documentary VAXXED III - first-hand stories from people across America who were vaccine harmed or lost loved ones from the Covid and childhood vaccines (and hospital protocols).

I urge you to please listen to the voices of concerned parents

Parents are the last bastion of hope for our children's welfare, and parent choice must be restored and respected. Please stop pushing childhood vaccines/immunisations on parents and their children.

Instead, listen to parent concerns. Full and informed consent is needed - that means, NOT solely pharmaceutical propaganda. Government policy is NOT a good substitute for the thinking parent.

Kind regards,

Penny Marie

