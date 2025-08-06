Penny Marie: Background, Highlights, And A Call For Support
Brief background, highlights from the past few years, and a call for financial support
Jumped off the cliff and into the unknown
In September 2021 I felt an overwhelming, undeniable pull that shunted me out of my life of a salary and career into no-man’s land. I describe it as…
Jumping off the cliff and trusting that wings would carry me.
The cliff was the known, the comfortable, the stable. Over the cliff was unknown, exhilarating, and to be frank, down-right terrifying. But jump I did.
Why did I jump?
My entire life flipped in a matter of days during NZ’s second nationwide lockdown, August 17 2021.
On August 25 2021, while in that lockdown, the NZ Govt announced that 12-15 year old children could get the COVID injection with or WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT. As a mum of a 15 year old I was horrified. As a school board member I made it my priority to learn more about the ramifications for the students at my kids’ school.
No matter what side of the vaccination fence you sit on, allowing children to take a medication without parent consent isn’t something I had seen before. I penned my first blog about it here, and later republished on Substack.
The beginning of my insatiable need to research
I continued researching, rethinking, reevaluating. The rest, as they say, is history. I started questioning many things, kept asking ‘why?’.
I posted at times on my Brave, Awkward & Kind blog, and in late 2021 launched ‘The People’s News’ - a website which ran for two years.
Mainstream media vs truth
In 2022 I spoke outside TVNZ at a peaceful rally, imploring someone from mainstream media to speak with ‘we the people’. This is what I said…
2023 key moments
February: Created first media channel ‘Pendulum’ on Voice Media.
May: Spoke to my son’s school board about the sex education content and vaccination policies in school.
July: Held meetings throughout NZ, presenting about board speech and sex education in schools.
September: Founded Let Kids Be Kids (LKBK).
October: Launched Penny Marie Substack.
November: Attended Children’s Health Defense conference USA. I met incredible people and got a photo with now Secretary of Human Health Services in the US, Robert F Kennedy Jnr. One of his fans gave me a ‘Kennedy for President’ shirt.
2024 highlights
April-July: LKBK Roadshow - 36 locations, 4 months on the road with Elisabeth Cave. Our presentation is online: Part 1: The Big Picture (Penny), Part 2: Identity Disruption (Elisabeth), Part 3: Policies Vs People (Penny).
September: Attended Genspect Conference in Portugal. Here I realised that Let Kids Be Kids was unique, and the research/evidence we were gathering was rare. Spent time with my friend Erica Krikke in The Netherlands and joined her on the ‘Bill Gates’ court case story there, which triggered a global response, and is a fascinating ongoing story.
November: First time in good friend Stephen’s new studio. We discussed a research paper by Let Kids Be Kids on a student survey: HEEADSSS Assessment. It went viral on X. Followed up with part 2 (YouTube & X) after receiving responses from viewers. Started LKBK YouTube (We’d been kicked off, a year prior). Stephen and I also travelled to Perth for The Great Debate and recorded a number of interviews.
2025 is going by in a blur
January: LKBK launched a private online community, where people can connect with each other, and access more information and meetings (we offer a lot of free information on our channels and website). We’d love you to join us.
June: Invited to Canada to testify at National Citizens Inquiry ‘Are Children Safe in Canada’. My testimony, along with 26 others, is available on the NCI Rumble.
July: International Coalition4Children was launched, with LKBK a founding member. In September we are convening in Washington DC. Look out for updates on what we’re doing while there.
Request for help
Since September 2021 I have lived by faith, with support from some incredibly generous friends, and mostly… my wonderful mum. The work of Let Kids Be Kids and my own media have both grown to the point where a team is required. To date we have all been volunteers, but this is not sustainable as workload, outputs and specialised skills needed, increase.
Penny Marie
If you would like to offer monthly support of $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, or a one-off gift of $10 or more, I thank you. Contact me on hi@pennymarie.nz for bank details or to chat about other ways you might like to support my work. You may like to upgrade to a paid Substack subscription.
Let Kids Be Kids
If you would like give one-off or monthly support to Let Kids Be Kids, please visit our Donate page. If you would like to discuss a significant contribution, please contact us.
Wear Let Kids Be Kids message and get those conversations started
Visit LKBK website to order shirts, caps, hoodies, bumper stickers and lanyards (don’t wear the rainbow ones your boss has given you if you don’t want to!)
