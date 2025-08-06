Jumped off the cliff and into the unknown

In September 2021 I felt an overwhelming, undeniable pull that shunted me out of my life of a salary and career into no-man’s land. I describe it as…

Jumping off the cliff and trusting that wings would carry me.

The cliff was the known, the comfortable, the stable. Over the cliff was unknown, exhilarating, and to be frank, down-right terrifying. But jump I did.

Why did I jump?

My entire life flipped in a matter of days during NZ’s second nationwide lockdown, August 17 2021.

On August 25 2021, while in that lockdown, the NZ Govt announced that 12-15 year old children could get the COVID injection with or WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT. As a mum of a 15 year old I was horrified. As a school board member I made it my priority to learn more about the ramifications for the students at my kids’ school.

No matter what side of the vaccination fence you sit on, allowing children to take a medication without parent consent isn’t something I had seen before. I penned my first blog about it here, and later republished on Substack.

The beginning of my insatiable need to research

I continued researching, rethinking, reevaluating. The rest, as they say, is history. I started questioning many things, kept asking ‘why?’.

I posted at times on my Brave, Awkward & Kind blog, and in late 2021 launched ‘The People’s News’ - a website which ran for two years.

Mainstream media vs truth

In 2022 I spoke outside TVNZ at a peaceful rally, imploring someone from mainstream media to speak with ‘we the people’. This is what I said…

2023 key moments

2024 highlights

2025 is going by in a blur

Request for help

Since September 2021 I have lived by faith, with support from some incredibly generous friends, and mostly… my wonderful mum. The work of Let Kids Be Kids and my own media have both grown to the point where a team is required. To date we have all been volunteers, but this is not sustainable as workload, outputs and specialised skills needed, increase.

Penny Marie

If you would like to offer monthly support of $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, or a one-off gift of $10 or more, I thank you. Contact me on hi@pennymarie.nz for bank details or to chat about other ways you might like to support my work. You may like to upgrade to a paid Substack subscription.

Let Kids Be Kids

If you would like give one-off or monthly support to Let Kids Be Kids, please visit our Donate page. If you would like to discuss a significant contribution, please contact us.

Donate to Let Kids Be Kids

Wear Let Kids Be Kids message and get those conversations started

Visit LKBK website to order shirts, caps, hoodies, bumper stickers and lanyards (don’t wear the rainbow ones your boss has given you if you don’t want to!)