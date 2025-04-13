I came across this double documentary a while back, and have watched numerous times with friends. Each time it makes more sense to me, when I compare it to what is playing out in front of us in terms of media/politics/ideology and more.

It’s also no surprise that you can’t find it on YouTube, and there’s more content out there to discredit these stories, than you can shake a stick at. By now, that’s like a flashing light telling us it’s something important, isn’t it?

Mike Smith was a Hollywood stunt man turned movie director, who’s been on a number of blockbusters you’ll know (watch Out Of Shadows to find out). He came across information about a child sex ring in Hollywood, and the discoveries and realisations he had, pivoted his life path, and faith, profoundly.

These documentaries feature:

General Michael Flynn, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General who served as National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump in 2017.

Lara Logan, with over 35 years of experience, known for her work with CBS News, including "60 Minutes," where she covered conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. While on location for CBS in Cairo, Egypt in 2011 Lara was brutally assaulted by a gang of over 200 men and pack-raped.

Liz Crokin, award-winning journalist who was instrumental in breaking the Pizzagate story. In doing so, her days of award-winning journalism came to a resounding end. She learnt the hard way, it’s a TABOO topic.

Together they lift the lid on media, military industrial financial complex and so much more.

Follow the link, you can watch Out of Shadows for free, and Into The Light is just a few dollars. It gets a bit dark, so maybe don’t watch until your kids are in bed.

Out Of Darkness & Into The Light

Who is Mike Smith?

“Mike Smith is the creator, producer and director of the viral film sensation Out of Shadows. That documentary – viewed by well over 100 million people worldwide – shed light on media manipulation and child trafficking. Since the 2020 release of Out of Shadows, Mike has become a Champion in the fight against media censorship and exposing the dark side of Hollywood.” - Bio on website

You might be interested in my recent posts which. among other things, demonstrate that the New Zealand media is politically and ideologically captured…

