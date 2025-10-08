We all rocked up to the World Health Organisation and were underwhelmed.

Miracles among the quagmire

I have just spent a life-changing two weeks in Washington DC. Thanks to the generosity of supporters, I travelled to the USA to connect with an international network of parent-led, grassroots organisations similar to Let Kids Be Kids.

Let Kids Be Kids Website

We convened from Wales, Ireland, England, Australia, Canada and United States. Including New Zealand we represented seven nations.

ALL in the west.

All experiencing exactly the same issues where global NGOs are usurping parents and forcing sexual education, books, and extreme left wing transgender ideology and govt funded agencies into our children’s lives.

They are stealing our kids’ innocence from right under our noses

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was holding a conference at their Washington DC premises, so we rocked up and shared our stories. They didn’t let us in, of course.

While no one from the WHO was interested in what we had to say… we know that millions of people across the world want to hear us. So we recorded each of our speeches. Here is what I had to say. You’ll love hearing from those I stand with - and I’ll be sharing them over the coming days, so please subscribe.

Spoken outside the World Health Organisation HQ at Washington DC, with representatives from parent-led grassroots groups from England, Wales, Ireland, Canada, Australia, the USA, and New Zealand.

The WHO gets the thumbs down from all of us who stood outside their Washington DC offices in October 2025

What does the WHO say about comprehensive sexuality education?

Please take the time to read for yourself. And decide if you’re happy with the WHO, a non-government organisation, to direct the sexuality education in your country and therefore in your children’s school.

Or if you think your government needs to REALLY start listening to parents.

