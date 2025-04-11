We talk about the rise in sudden (often unexplained) deaths in recent years, vaccine injuries

We also discuss Shane’s passion area - the long-term impacts of concussions in New Zealand.

Shane’s story is one of resilience, loss, and a relentless pursuit of truth—not to divide, but to unite communities in understanding and healing.

Watch our conversation (27 min)…

A moment that captured hearts

Shane’s name recently made headlines when he politely asked Vasa Fia Collins, widow of the late Green Party MP Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, about the potential role of the COVID-19 vaccine in her husband’s sudden death in February 2024.

Share

The moment, captured outside the Coroners Court, was met with an immediate and overly pushy reaction from Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson, and synchronised swift backlash from mainstream media, who labeled Shane an “anti-vaxxer” and criticised his approach.

NZ Herald Herald turned the Collins Case into a hit-piece on Christie

Yet, as Shane explained, his question came from a place of genuine concern.

MSN uses highly emotive, untrue statements to discredit Christie

“She was looking for truth, and she had desperation in her voice… I didn’t want to just come out with the question, but it was because of the way she was talking to the media. I felt like she was prompting [them] to ask.” - Shane

Far from the disruptive figure painted by mainstream outlets, Shane’s demeanor was gentle and respectful, a reflection of his desire to help a grieving family find answers. His question wasn’t rooted in conspiracy but in a broader awareness of New Zealand’s rising excess deaths and unanswered questions about vaccine-related injuries.

“Calling independent voices “fringe” doesn’t make them wrong” - Nicholas Hulscher

The bigger picture: Excess deaths and unasked questions

Shane’s presence outside the courtroom was coincidental—he was there to observe a trial related to vaccine mandate wrongful dismissals. But the timing felt serendipitous. As we discussed, New Zealand’s excess death rates, particularly those linked to cardiac issues, have raised red flags for many. Shane pointed out that official data from the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) shows over $11 million paid out for vaccine injuries, yet these figures are rarely explored by mainstream media.

X post from Lynda Wharton, The Health Forum NZ

“They’re trying really hard to have the dots not join together,” Shane said, highlighting a disconnect between government narratives and emerging evidence.

“Our government’s own data is suggesting there’s something seriously gone wrong, and their reaction to my question shows that they’re trying to gaslight everyone.” - Shane

In 2023 Lynda Wharton and I discussed the rise in sudden unexplained deaths, see this post…

This avoidance extends to how sudden deaths, like that of Efeso Collins, are investigated. Shane expressed concern that coronial reports may overlook vaccine-related causes if those reviewing cases aren’t attuned to the possibility. He referenced the case of Sean Wainui, a young rugby player who died in a 2021 car crash, noting a VAERS report that mentioned a 25-year-old male who passed away five days after vaccination. While not conclusive, Shane believes such coincidences warrant further scrutiny.

Concussions and a broken system

Shane’s advocacy doesn’t stop at public health.

A professional rugby career cut short by concussions in 2017 has fuelled his mission to support others with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). The loss of his close friend and teammate Billy Guyton to suicide in 2023, later linked to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), was a turning point.

“The way Billy was treated and not given the right diagnosis or treatment to recover from his concussion issues sort of explains what’s going on in our medical system with brain damage,” - Shane

He’s now establishing the Billy Guyton Foundation in Nelson to provide resources and support for those with ongoing TBI symptoms, which are too often misdiagnosed as mental health issues.

Shane sees parallels between the dismissal of concussion-related harm and the reluctance to investigate vaccine injuries. “It’s not coming back to the cause,” he said, pointing to a systemic tendency to sidestep root issues in favour of surface-level solutions.

Coercion and courage

As a vaccinated individual himself, Shane is no “anti-vaxxer.” His perspective stems from personal experience, including being coerced into vaccination to leave Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) in 2021. “I was treated like a criminal because I didn’t want to get vaccinated with an untested vaccine,” he recalled. Later, as a rugby player, he faced pressure to comply or lose his job, with no risk assessments offered.

Shane’s journey reflects a broader call for transparency. He believes the Air New Zealand trial, which he attended, could set a precedent for accountability, exposing flaws in how mandates were enforced without proper scientific backing. “There hasn’t been full disclosure,” he said, urging for honest conversations over defensiveness.

A Call for Unity

What struck me most about Shane was his heart for bringing people together. Despite the media’s attempts to vilify him, his approach remains grounded in humility and grace. “I do hope that people who can’t quite see it clearly don’t get defensive and try to be curious,” he said, emphasising that division only stalls progress.

Through the Billy Guyton Foundation and his willingness to ask tough questions, Shane is fostering a space for truth and healing. His message to New Zealanders is clear: stay curious, seek answers, and approach one another with compassion.

How to contact Shane

The Billy Guyton Foundation website is currently under development - keep an eye out for it by following Shane on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube.

Penny Marie

I have been independently researching, writing and sharing peoples stories since 2021 when I left my career role, and in September 2023 I formed Let Kids Be Kids.

Your support is extremely appreciated thank you! One-off support of $10 or more, Monthly support: $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500