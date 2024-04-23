It’s a privilege to have such an amazing network throughout New Zealand

What started off as an invitation to speak to one group in the South Island, became a tour right around the south with 13 venues - all organised by locals who wanted to host Let Kids Be Kids, and share our message with their community.

I’m pausing before hitting the road to get to our Ashburton meeting tonight, to send this…

Christchurch meeting on Monday 22nd April - Elisabeth Cave speaking up front

Elisabeth Cave is from Hokitika, and she has joined me on tour. Her expertise and research in invaluable and complements the Let Kids Be Kids message. Look out for an interview together, coming when we have a moment!

If you’re in the south, or know people who are, share our tour schedule with them! It’s on our website and events are all on Facebook too.

Check out Let Kids Be Kids Substack

Read our latest Substack for more details….

Conversation with Katrina Biggs

Christchurch-based independent researcher/writer Katrina Biggs and I had a chat on Sunday…

Shout out to the men

The Man Up team at our Christchurch LKBK meeting last night. “Raising Fathers to save our children” - THAT is a good cause

Due to some trans-activist actions, I put a call our for support from men. We must all stand together on behalf our our children, and family values. While I am not aligned to any group, I would like to thank the Man Up guys in Nelson, Rangiora and Christchurch.

They have come along to our meetings, helped with set up/pack down, security, and event walked us to our cars at the end of the evening (thank you Liam!). THIS is community, this is protection, this is care. Many laughs and hugs as well, and new friends made. This has been one of the highlights of our experience touring the South Island.

On staying centred

It’s a fascinating time to be alive and aware of events and situations that many are happily oblivious of!

Being on the road, speaking, coordinating the tour as it has evolved, staying in contact with people, and receiving much hospitality has truly expanded and tested my capacity.

In the quiet moments, seeking solace in nature, and simply ‘being’ in the moment, is how I come back into my centre. One one of my morning walks, breathing in the incredible native bush, and noticing the tiniest detail of nature’s perfection, I spotted this little beauty…

If you’d like to support me

These and other designs by me - each purchase sends $5 my way :)

I am an independent researcher, speaker, reporter and coach. If you would like to support me, here are some easy ways