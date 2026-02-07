Source: Facebook

The businesses directly affected by the Mount Maunganui landslide deserve not only community backing but a clear and timely commitment of both central and local government assistance.

The government should now be considering targeted wage‑subsidy support, recognising that these operators have abruptly lost the foot traffic and trading conditions they rely on to survive the quieter months. Stabilising staffing and cashflow is essential while the wider impacts of the landslide are assessed and addressed.

Tauranga City Council’s CEO should, if he has not already, urgently prepare a report for the Mayor and Councillors recommending immediate rates relief for the businesses so clearly affected. This is the moment for decisive civic action, not procedural drift.

After nearly three decades helping business owners navigate fire, flooding, earthquakes, and every form of disruption, I can say with certainty that this is when a community needs those elected to represent them to act with clarity, urgency, and compassion. These operators should not be placed in the position of having to plead for support; they should see their representatives stepping forward unprompted, recognising the scale of the disruption and responding with the decisiveness the moment demands.

David Lynch

Advocate, CTV Families Group

Director, Momentus Public Relations Ltd

Previous stories on the Mount Maunganui Landslide

The Mt community pulls together as locals support affected businesses

Please come support our three businesses that are directly opposite the Mount Hot Pools - Rustica, Copenhagen and Hot Spot Superette. They were allowed to reopen today after receiving notification from Tauranga City Council late yesterday afternoon that Adams Ave was reopening this morning.

Tonight Saedanwar Rajput, owner of Hot Spot Superette, told us that right now is their usual peak time that helps them get through winter. Most of their foot traffic and business has come from campers staying across the road, people visiting the hot pools or people walking up or around Mauao. With those three locations closed it’s creating uncertainty. Are there enough of us buying fresh eggs and milk etc, ice cream, and authentic Italian pizza to help these three businesses? Please show them some love on Saturday.

Saedanwar told us Rustica couldn’t open today as it takes a bit of prep to get pizza bases ready. Hopefully we’ll see them be able to open tomorrow. And he said Copenhagen closed early today, he thinks because there were no customers coming in later in the afternoon.

Let’s swamp them!

Also Turkish Mount Maunganui and The Coffee Club on the corner.

Let’s go do what we all do well - eat!

