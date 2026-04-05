We don’t have a “First Lady.” So why does the media keep saying we do?

Before we get to the heart of the matter I really want to discuss, there’s something that needs to be said about how Amanda Luxon is being portrayed, weirdly, as a ‘First Lady’.

NZ doesn’t have a ‘First Lady’.

We never have. We currently operate under a Westminster-based system of parliamentary democracy - the same tradition as Britain, Canada, and Australia - where the Prime Minister’s spouse holds no official role, no official title, no salary, and no formal duties. This is not a technicality. It is a fundamental feature of how our system of government is designed. The PM’s partner is a private citizen.

Yet since November 2023, the New Zealand media has repeatedly and consistently referred to Amanda Luxon as our “First Lady.” NZ Herald used it. RNZ used it. Woman Magazine used it. The Petra Bagust podcast used it. It appears in NZ Herald coverage. It has been casually adopted across mainstream media as though it is simply accurate - as though it describes something real.

It doesn’t. It describes something American.

“First Lady” is a term of American political culture, attached to an American system of government where a directly elected President and their spouse occupy a unique constitutional and ceremonial position.

Here is what makes this remarkable. The same mainstream New Zealand media that has spent years portraying Donald Trump and American political culture as something alien, dangerous, and to be viewed with suspicion - that media has quietly imported one of America’s most loaded political constructs and applied it to the wife of a National Party Prime Minister facing collapsing poll numbers.

They did not do this for Bronagh Key. John Key was one of New Zealand’s most popular Prime Ministers, serving three full terms from 2008 to 2016. Bronagh maintained a private life throughout. The media did not call her “First Lady.” They did not do it for Mary English. They did not seriously sustain it for Clarke Gayford, Jacinda Ardern’s partner - and Ardern was a media-curated global media phenomenon.

The label arrives with Amanda Luxon. Consistently. Across outlets. At the precise moment a political strategy requires her to be visible.

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A title with no constitutional basis, borrowed from a political culture the same media asks us to distrust, applied selectively and suddenly to the wife of a PM whose approval rating is underwater.

That is not journalism. That is framing. And framing, as you’ll see in everything that follows, is exactly what this story is about.

The ‘Amanda’ Strategy

Identity politics - the convergence of public relations, politics, and news

Since Chris Luxon became PM in November 2023, Amanda - a self-described introvert who “typically stays out of the spotlight” - has made a series of carefully timed media appearances. Every single one has arrived when his numbers needed rescuing, and every single one has been on soft-format platforms, with female-skewing audiences, doing political work that Chris cannot do for himself.

The timeline

I tracked the key media appearances of Amanda Luxon since the November 2023 Election which installed her husband Christopher Luxon as the New Zealand Prime Minister…

Early 2024 - Woman Magazine profile

First major interview as PM’s wife. Warm, personal, described as “unscripted.” Sets up the relatable Amanda brand.

Mid 2024 - Paula Bennett’s podcast on NZ Herald

Luxon’s preferred PM rating sitting around 23-25% and sliding. Amanda appears for a 43-minute “intimate chat” about their 30-year marriage, life in the public eye, and what’s it’s really like at the top. Also to note: The YouTube has just 51 views two years later, 0 likes.

A 1News poll taken just two weeks before this article had Luxon dropping three points to 25% as preferred PM, with voters already “restless about the economy.” Rather than address that directly, the NZ Herald runs a soft profile of Amanda alongside Chris at CHOGM in Apia - projecting partnership and stability while the numbers slide. No policy. No politics. Just the reassuring image of a grounded couple on the world stage.

This is the most strategically sophisticated entry on the list, and the one that gets the least attention. Parliament is in summer recess. Political coverage is thin. RNZ’s Summer Times reaches a broader, more female audience than the press gallery. And the piece lands at the precise moment Luxon’s “out of touch” problem is fully established - 51% of New Zealanders polled by 1News already held that view, cost of living is the dominant political issue, and his “$60 a week on groceries” gaffe from the election campaign is still radioactive.

So what does Amanda deliver? A working-class Christchurch backstory - grocery shop daughter, state school, ham-slicing, petrol-pumping. A story about doing electrical work in her backyard. An anecdote about a stranger mistaking her for a cleaner outside Parliament and offering her a job. And she also stated that her preferred roadie mate would be Melinda Gates.

Everything Chris polls badly on - relatability, groundedness, ordinariness - she quietly provides, on the public broadcaster, in a lifestyle slot, while he’s nowhere near the story.

It’s reputation management dressed as a roadie playlist.

April 2025 - Grey Areas with Petra Bagust (92 minutes)

Luxon’s approval rating touted as ‘plumbing new depths’ in March 2025, trending toward the worst of his tenure. Amanda does nearly an hour and a half on “public scrutiny,” personality types, and - critically - how differently she and Chris see the world.

Paddy Gower at Stuff runs a glowing reaction piece calling her “the answer to our divided society.” The political benefit to Chris is enormous and costs him nothing. Watch Gower’s reaction here… a story about a story…

March 6, 2026 - National crashes to 28.4% .

Worst result since Simon Bridges was rolled in 2020. Leadership speculation reaches fever pitch. Finance Minister Nicola Willis publicly says “I am not happy with that number.” Luxon tells media his leadership is “totally solid” - the language of a rattled man.

April 1, 2026 - The Amanda Luxon Dom Harvey podcast drops

Two hours and three minutes. Amanda directly addresses “the negative headlines, the polls, the rumours.” She talks about kitchen dance parties and memes. She calls Chris the love of her life.

She humanises a man that 52% of voters disapprove of - just 25 days after the worst poll of his prime ministership.

Notice the framing, not the just picture in the frame

Denzel Washington said it plainly in 2016: “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read it, you’re misinformed.”

It gets attributed to Mark Twain all over the internet. Twain never said it. The real lineage goes back to Thomas Jefferson - author of the Declaration of Independence and the third U.S. president - who in 1807 wrote:

"The man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them, inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors." - Thomas Jefferson

Even the quote warning you about misinformation gets misinformed. That’s how deep this goes.

This year - pre-election in New Zealand, and in a world being reshaped by forces most people can’t see - slow down. Ask who MADE this story. Ask WHY NOW. Ask what it’s designed to make you feel, and whose interests that feeling serves. The frame around the picture matters more than the picture itself.

Be the person in the room who sees the frame, not just the picture inside it.

I talked about media framing recently on RCR’s Political Panel, check out the episode here.

PS - it’s worth watching the short 2016 Fox News analysis of Denzel’s reason for saying this… and the level of trust in the US media at that time!…

Penny Marie

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