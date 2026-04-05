Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Tracy Livingston's avatar
Tracy Livingston
14h

excellent observation and article Penny Marie, I've been noticing womens mags have been used for decades to manipulate public opinion, in such a way that unless you notice, you could end up with beliefs that you don't even know how you downloaded them and you don't really know what you're defending, so it pays to have someone like you pointing this out to people.

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V L's avatar
V L
13hEdited

Haven’t followed NZ “news” for some months now - this is deliberate.

🤣 at media and certain brown-nosing podcasters referring to Face-On-a-Thumb’s wife as “NZ’s first lady”. So unctuous and gross. Typical of media to fawn over and hype certain politicians in order to get access.

Access overrides journalistic professionalism including asking these people difficult questions, or holding certain politicians to account on anything serious. Also likely the PM and his wife’s handlers won’t allow hardball interviews or questions that have not been pre-approved.

As for the latest Luxo’ media blitz - surely, after the recent years of (Labour) Covid propaganda and then some, NZ’ders can recognise this as the same thing from the centre right party this time.

It’s Luxo’ and his PR team in panic overdrive. Shuffling out the wifey to “humanise” a man who has always lacked public appeal, is severely bereft of charisma, and under-performing as PM. Let’s be real too - rolling out the wifey is to only appeal to a certain demographic of women. Propaganda slop. Wake up Kiwis!

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