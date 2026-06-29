Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Hooker Phil's avatar
Hooker Phil
21h

In the Press article I note the girls were removed from the class, why not the agitator. The teacher left him there and ,of course, in the fullness of time he physically assaulted a girl.

The training needed is for the teacher.

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Stephen Gee's avatar
Stephen Gee
21h

Bravo and well said Penny Marie

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