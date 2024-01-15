The lonely path of seeking truth
In response to my previous post, I was sent this story, and given permission to share... may it help others...
Thank you for sharing your story Penny… I have a similar story…
I've also lost all my friends, family, sports club and associates there, work mates…yup the whole lot.
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Lost in a moment
I think I’ve always been very…