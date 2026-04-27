Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Penny Marie
3d

I have updated this post to remove the word BIOLOGICAL. We don't need to labour the point of what a male and female are. It's inherent. Thank you to the people who always encourage me to improve my reporting. Putting 'biological' before the words 'man' and 'woman' is again stressing a point that shouldn't need to be stressed.

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A J MARTIN's avatar
A J MARTIN
3d

Thank you for bringing this to light.

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