Two weeks ago I released my investigation into Lil Gay Out, an event that has been run at Hobsonville Point Secondary School since 2021. I first became aware of this event when researching ‘rainbow’ funding (a seemingly endless pit of $$)…

After I released the first video, I came across the…

Schedule for Lil Gay Out 2025…

On Tuesday 20th May I received this email…

Well done you poisonous human. You have created enough fear and loathing in people you don’t even know, for this year’s Lil Gay Out to be cancelled. You kicked off a social media fracas and doxxed professionals, the result of which meant your supporters made innocent people feel unsafe. This is not your victory. This is yet more evidence of your wish to cause harm to others who have done NOTHING to affect your miserable life. The sad thing is, that this will make you feel good. Happy for you to hold your beliefs about what schools agendas supposedly are, but don’t spread your hate. It is hate. Pure and simple. It’s what you thrive on. What goes around comes around and someday I hope your hatred and anger come back and visit you. You sad, poisonous woman. Nga mihi Raewyn Donnell

Who is Raewyn?

Connecting some dots… Raewyn is a semi-retired part time teacher at Albany Senior High School (ASHS). The Principal of ASHS is Claire Amos. Amos is reportedly a strong proponent of all things ‘rainbow’. A dive into ASHS’s website and we find that to be true, including finding these in the ‘counselling’ section:

Before taking up her role at ASHS, Amos was one of the founding deputy principals of Hobsonville Point Secondary School. This is an X post from Amos:

Getting back to Lil Gay Out…

Soon after the email from Raewyn, I received the school notification of Lil Gay Out’s cancellation. So I published this…

Then David Williams from the NZ Herald published this…

I emailed Williams:

Are you able to provide any evidence for the claim that protesters may have attended the event? We have had thousands of video views on our various channels, with probably 99% of commenters deemed the content inappropriate for school aged children. But I haven't seen anyone online that appears to be considering protesting. So please, if you have any evidence of this can you send it through as it would be helpful to understand the type of person who might want to organise a protest. Did you speak to anyone who was concerned about the event? Parents at the school? Or did you only speak to the types of people who think that this is a good event to run for 13-17 year olds?

He replied:

We spoke to the school and they made the decision to cancel the event due to the "possibility of protests". Best, David Williams, Multimedia Journalist (he/him)

Williams works for NZME which is a member of Rainbow Tick. In 2022 Williams wrote an article in AUT student journalism magazine “Monkeypox outbreak no excuse for anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry”. Sigh.

Here’s some info about media connections in the ‘rainbow’ industry:

Back to Lil Gay Out…

Workshops on mental health and sexual education (not sex education, sexUAL education)?

Williams states in his NZ Herald Lil Gay Out cancellation article “[Lil Gay Out] features workshops about mental health, sexual education and attracts hundreds of high school students from Auckland.”

Yesterday I was invited onto The Platform to chat with Leah Panapa about the Lil Gay Out, the cancellation, the media response… and SO MUCH MORE. We discuss the workshop topics. Did Williams misrepresent them in his article to make them sound more innocent than they are? Because drag kings, activism training, Q&A with ‘queer elders’ and Les Mills Rainbow dance extravaganza’s aren’t what I’d regard as ‘mental health and sexual education’.

Although there certainly is the sexualisation part. it’s all focussed on sexualisation. And not in good a way.

At the end of our conversation a dad phones in

His daughter at aged 12 claimed to be a furry, and then said she was a boy. Listen in to his story. He speaks on behalf of so many parents who are in a lose-lose situation when their children succumb to the TQ indoctrination. I’d love to connect with Pat - if you know him, please let him know

Want to get involved?