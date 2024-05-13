Support Penny Marie’s independent journalism by becoming a paid Substack subscriber or making a one off contribution!

Like scratching an itch, once we question something, we question the next thing, and then the next. Before we know it… we’ve started to unravel an intricate web of lies and deception. Like their ripple effect of lies, we can however, create our own ripples of truth.

I was once a fairly tame, stick-to-the-rules kinda gal

Nowadays, I guess I’m anything but. Because the more I seek the truth, the more I can’t tolerate the lies. All the lies. Those ‘public servants’ who certainly aren’t serving us. Those ‘podiums of truth’ and media that are anything but truthful. It’s a jungle out there.

And so I go within, not tainted by the world ‘out there’ and all it’s madness. In that place I find courage, serenity. The courage to seek the truth. And to seek out others who are like me. And we find each other. We’re here for this time in history.

The problem with the truth

The problem with seeing and speaking the truth is, I can’t go back. I can’t ever fit into the life I once had. Not that I would want to… but it leaves me hanging ‘out there’ in this brave new world that only exists AS I CREATE IT.

It’s a work in progress, because we’re breaking new ground every day, aren’t we?

The ripple effect… doing small brave acts

What are some brave acts you have done? Any stage along the path that you start to resist tyranny, and choose truth, is to be celebrated. It’s no mean feat to swim against the tide. Here are some small brave acts that many have done:

Saying NO to experimental injections.

Saying NO to employment enforcements on bodily rights.

Saying NO to using a ‘passport’ to go places that should be accessible to all.

Saying NO to the Census.

Saying NO to schools teaching our kids about ‘gender identity’.

Pink Shirt Day - this Friday May 17

Here’s a ripple effect opportunity that’s available to you this week… Find out about Pink Shirt Day. Let Kids Be Kids makes it easy for you…

If you have children at school, find out if Pink Shirt Day is happening this Friday. If so, check out the Let Kids Be Kids Substack below, for insights and advice.

Here’s feedback from one mum who took a small action, and had a positive result…

Our children and future generations depend on what you do right now

It’s time to be courageous. Step out of our comfort zones. Take our heads out of the sand. Things are not right out there, and no one is coming to save us. It’s us. Together. Trusting our intuition, our moral compass, our innate wisdom.

Create your own positive ripple effects

To get a ripple effect happening of parental authority and empowerment, Elisabeth Cave and I recently completed a roadshow through the South Island for Let Kids Be Kids. Most of it fell into place while we were on the road. Doors kept opening for us. THIS is the miracle zone.

North Island Roadshow - coming soon

Check our event schedule here, and stay tuned on Facebook, Telegram, X/Twitter. Our first two events are:

West Auckland - Sunday 19th May 2pm , Hubwest, Back Rua Room, 22 Corban Ave, Henderson

East Auckland - Tuesday 21st May 6:30pm, Sowers Trust, 120 Picton St, Howick

If you want to books us in, please contact us ASAP.

Share

The South Island tour was a success

Check out this update…

Desiderata

Desiderata, by Max Ehrmann, is a great reminder that I love…

Please stay in touch!

Check out this and other designs on my shirt store - start a conversation!

Share Pendulum by Penny Marie