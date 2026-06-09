Did you notice what just happened?

It appears to me that the US Administration has firmly and publicly announced that it will no longer be at the behest of the World Health Organization - an unelected non-governmental organisation, to provide its ‘scientific expertise’. The health of the American people has been on a downward spiral for decades. The only winners are big pharma and others who profit off the poor health of a population.

So the Department of State and the Human Health Services, just issued a joint statement.

It’s a “Dear John” letter.

A “We’ll take it from here” memo.

A “We know our population best, and have experts in our country who are more than capable of coming up with solutions”.

A stepping back into a position of authority by saying, in effect, “the health of our people is our responsibility and is best managed by the expertise and advancements within our own country”.

Here’s what the US Department of State just said…

Joint Statement on the Preeminence of the U.S. Government Regulating Health Risks for Americans

From: Office of the Spokesperson, June 8 2026

The United States remains committed to protecting the public health of Americans through sound science, transparency, and rigorous independent review. International organizations can play a constructive role in advancing scientific discussion, but their conclusions should not automatically be treated as definitive in the United States.

In recent years, scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders have raised questions regarding the consistency, transparency, and real-world applicability of certain international cancer hazard assessments by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). (Click the link and you’ll see that this is a WHO agency).

Too often, broad classifications based on limited or theoretical risks can create unnecessary public confusion, undermine confidence in everyday products and industries, and lead to policy outcomes that are disconnected from actual exposure and modern scientific standards. IARC’s findings and monographs often blur the line between hazard and true risk, while diminishing independently verified findings of other research institutions. Furthermore, IARC’s research provides diminishing returns on scientific enterprise, while advancing politicized narratives that are often cited for U.S. domestic legal contexts.

For example, equating red meat to tobacco products oversimplifies complex scientific discourse and does little to inform sound public health policy that could be of benefit to the American people.

An America First approach to public health means ensuring that decisions affecting U.S. workers, families, farmers, and businesses are guided by transparent, evidence-based processes that reflect America’s interests and scientific standards — not by organizations whose findings may not fully align with U.S. law, policy, or scientific review practices.

The United States will continue to support credible science while prioritizing policies that are practical, balanced, and rooted in accountability to the American people.

The Trump Administration is committed to improving the health and safety of the American people, including rigorous, independent scientific expertise. American regulatory decisions should be made by American institutions accountable to the American people. U.S. agencies possess some of the world’s strongest scientific expertise and are best positioned to evaluate health and safety risks using comprehensive evidence, practical exposure data, and balanced risk assessment methods.

ENDS

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The Trump Administration is committed to MAKING AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.

What of New Zealand’s prognosis?

Until the health sector in New Zealand:

Reinstates the medical professionals who departed in November 2021 when the covid mandates hit, exonerates them and acknowledges that they were the ones upholding their Hippocratic oath

Removes ideologically driven and DEI personnel from the entire sector

Shifts their success matrix from a model of pharmaceutical contract targets to patient recovery

Restores true INFORMED CONSENT including parental transparency and permissions in paediatric care...

We’re going to keep giving our power away to unelected global entities such as the WHO. And the UN. They aren’t us. They don’t know us, they do not have the best interests of New Zealanders as a priority. Only we have that.

Find out more about the doctors who upheld their Hippocratic oath, at NZDSOS.

These men and women are healthcare heroes in New Zealand.

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Penny Marie

Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter, and the Founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ.