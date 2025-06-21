It’s a huge privilege to join the National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto, Canada. We have had two days of heart wrenching, powerful, incredible testimonies already, and tomorrow is the final day of this round.

Watch the livestream

Watch the livestream on one of NCI’s many channels.

I will be giving my testimony at approx 4pm Toronto time today Saturday 21st June (NZ is 16 hours ahead) so it’ll be 8am Sunday 22nd June.

Canada and New Zealand connections

I first connected up with the Canadian group Freedom Rising around 2 years ago.

As I was becoming more aware of all that is being thrust upon our children, mostly through the education system, I felt to connect with our Canadian counterparts as I knew it was worse there than in New Zealand at that time. (I think we’ve well and truly caught up now!) It is from the numerous connections with this awesome group of people, that I came to be invited to participate this Inquiry.

It feels like family here. We’re solutions-focused and supportive of each other… this is my tribe, making history.

Billboard Chris was honoured at a Gala dinner this evening, you can find my recording of his speech on X.

Just hangin’ with Chris Elston (Billboard Chris)

Check out my recent video ‘War on Parents’ featuring Chris’s powerful speech to the United Nations…

Thank you!

Thank you to my friends, family and supporters who have helped me get to Canada, who look after things for me back home while I’m on the road, and who hold in prayer the work and families who make up and connect with Let Kids Be Kids. And thank you to the amazing Let Kids Be Kids team for everything.

More to come soon from my Canada experience! Snippets are on X.

Help grassroots, independent journalism

Share