Saturday 17th February at 11am, you can tune in live to my recent radio interview. If you’re overseas, check out World Clock to help with our NZ times.

PENNY MARIE: Independent Journalist and Founder of ‘Let Kids Be Kids': On Her Relentless Search for Truth and Discovering Our Own ‘Self-Sovereignty'

Gerry sits down to pick the brains of New Zealand-based independent reporter, researcher, speaker and coach, Penny Marie.

Penny Marie has toured New Zealand speaking up for the rights of families, parents and children, and here she discusses with Gerry her transition from a regular career to working full-time in ‘truth media’, her motivations and challenges along the way, and the concept of ‘self-sovereignty’.

The show is in three parts

Our conversation (1 hour). Gerry’s insights and advice (a free psychotherapist session for all listeners). He focuses on three topics from our conversation (35min): Fear vs love Victimhood and the antidotes, and Parenting. Some of my most poignant memories expressed in 7 songs, with discussion. This is only available when listening to RCR livestream (from approx 12:30pm Saturday 17th) - is not available on replay due to song licensing. (1 hour).

