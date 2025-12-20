Attorney Peter Stassen has brought a lawsuit against the architects of The Great Reset and has entered testimony from experts Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Joeseph Sansone, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and Katherine Watt, into the record, to prove Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and Albert Bourla have committed crimes against humanity.

I’ve been following the story of this groundbreaking case since October 2024 when my friend Zebra Inspiratie (Erica) in the Netherlands and I posted our first story together and it went around the world like wildfire. Our story was then picked up by Children’s Health Defense and their story on this case was the most read article in The Defender for 2024.

This story that has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. And for good reason. This case is less about what’s in the vials, as it is about the fact, with evidence to prove, that the Great Reset and the COVID ‘pandemic’ and following injections was a premeditated, planned assault on humanity. While millions of ordinary people globally KNOW THIS, the courts, parliaments and global leaders refuse to admit what we all know.

A summary of activities, including the unexplained death of a key witness, and the incarceration of a lawyer on the case, is in this post from July 2025:

