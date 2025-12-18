🚨Massive announcement happening now at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Make no mistake. The world war happening right now is right here. 😳 USA policy vs NZ’s UK and commonwealth countries approach to sexualising our children.

Compare what just happened in NZ when activist group PATHA successfully halted the PUBERTY BLOCKER PAUSE that was meant to start today, to what the USA leaders of health are doing.

We must listen to detransitioners

The most important voices in the room - not trans adults who are embedded in our ‘health’ system

Thank you Chloe Cole for your relentless advocacy to get this across the line, and thank you to all detransitioners globally who bravely found their voices. YOU are the most important voices on this topic.

Parents, wake up. The NZ Govt and justice system do NOT care about you or your family.

Last night I was on WORLD TODAY NEWS speaking about this issue, not knowing the HHS would make this announcement only hours later

Watch it here:

I recently spoke on The Platform about the HHS’s report and my concerns about New Zealanders and policy makers here not looking at this, due to TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.

Share

We have let the ideologues and trans activists run our country. Our Health system, our justice system. How much longer will New Zealand families abide by this?

Parents, we need to all work together to LET KIDS BE KIDS

Our leadership and government agencies will not save our children. We save our children.

Please join us at Let Kids Be Kids. We have regional Facebook Groups open now for you to join for free. Find out more in this Substack

Please help me help others

I am not funded by NZ On Air, or the PIJF, or the NZ Government, or Big Pharma. I am an independent researcher and reporter. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you!

- One-off support of $10 or more

- Monthly support: $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500.