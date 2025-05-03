Is NZ Education Anti-Parent?

In my latest video we compare what's happening with sex(uality) education in New Zealand with pro-parent US Executive Order & Billboard Chris's speech at the United Nations on gender ideology.

Stephen and I discuss the slow pace of change in New Zealand’s education system, where ideological Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) guidelines have eroded parental rights. We compare the long process we are enduring to see positive change in RSE (uncertain if the changes coming will be positive), with the 2022 fluoridation directive (see Fluoride Free NZ for more info) which saw relatively swift government action.

Why is RSE reform dragging on across there terms of parliament? Here’s why parents must act now.

Bureaucratic delays, parental betrayal

The National-New Zealand First Coalition Agreement (2023) promised to remove and replace ideological RSE guidelines with a focus on academic achievement. Yet, the draft RSE framework, open for consultation until May 9 2025, won’t be implemented until after the 2026 election.

Why the stall? Unlike Ashley Bloomfield’s rapid fluoridation mandate, RSE faces resistance from a system prioritising ideology over parents. NZFirst can’t do it alone.

Silence empowers control. As Stephen says, “What you can’t talk about controls you.” Parents, reclaim your authority and Let Kids Be Kids.

RSE: Social engineering, not education

The RSE framework, shaped by supposed “experts” and countries like Canada and Australia, pushes a ‘knowledge-rich’ curriculum based in the ‘science of learning’.

This doesn’t mean what parents may think it means. It doesn’t mean scientific truth, and biological reality. Children as young as eight are taught to question their gender, with some asking, “Am I a boy or a girl?” A 19-year-old caller to NewsTalk ZB revealed how this harmed him and his peers. This isn’t education - it’s indoctrination, targeting vulnerable kids.

Global warnings, local silence

Canadian father Billboard Chris, speaking at the UN, called out “gender-affirming care” as child harm, exposing puberty blockers as chemical castration drugs. In New Zealand, similar ideologies infiltrate schools, often without parental consent.

Meanwhile, Trump’s January 2025 Executive Order to End Radical Indoctrination in schools the U.S. - tying funding to parental rights - goes unreported here in New Zealand, leaving New Zealanders in the dark if they are only tuning into mainstream media.

White House Executive Order

Green Party’s agenda

The Green Party’s push for a “Rainbow Ministry” and anti-charter school stance signals state their desire for control over education. Parents are flocking to independent schools to escape ideology, yet Labour and Greens fight against this parent choice.

NZ Greens Rainbow Policy

Check out my previous post - why are we battling for common sense in education?

Parents, take control

The RSE consultation is your chance to demand change, but don’t wait for 2027. Act now:

