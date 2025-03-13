The same, or different?

While Brian and myself tackle some of the same issues our families and children are facing, we have different approaches.

I see that groups such as Brian’s are portrayed in our mainstream media as angry or threatening, which plays directly into the hands of those who stand for similar morals and political stands, as harmful, bad etc.

Whether these groups ARE angry and threatening or NOT is besides the point. Mainstream media have an incredibly biased approach, which is then used again and again in many ways to CREATE the perceived extremism that some in positions of power want. Divide and conquer, using the population to do the dirty work.

There appears to be a strategy in play to ‘trigger’ reactions and then accentuate/inflame by how events are reported out to the unsuspecting public (those still tuning into msm).

The now historic event Posie Parker event, organised by the Women’s Rights Party in 2023, is a case in point

That situation appears to have been a targeted event, to create a narrative that New Zealanders are transphobes and trans people are stigmatised, marginalised and oppressed. When this has no basis in truth, save for a planned attack BY trans activists on that tragic day, and police and media’s participating in creating a ‘false flag’ event with far-reaching ripple effect.

See my recent USAID video below, for explanation.

Parents and grandparents are seeking help

In meeting hundreds, maybe now over a thousand people through my work with Let Kids Be Kids (a private foundation I founded in 2023), they are seeking support to tackle the issues in their own homes and schools.

So I focus on helping them, rather than public displays like protests and marches.

Some criticise me for not getting along to these events

It’s not my style, and not where I focus my energy. Love me or hate me for that, it matters not to me. We are all responsible for where we focus our limited energies, and I am solid in where I focus mine, and I know my WHY.

I don't say things are right or wrong, but we have different strategies

Over the last 4 years I have discovered - to my dismay - that most people in New Zealand are exceedingly disempowered. I too was, once. So I know what’s it’s like. I’ve been right in their shoes. And I personally wouldn’t have sought help from protestors and those in the news headlines who look disruptive.

Others may but it’s not my style. And I meet others like me all the time. Hence Let Kids Be Kids, who recently developed a private online community for people like us - you’re welcome to join us…

I do what I can to support and mentor people who want to, to become empowered themselves, and to unpack what’s going on with their beloved children.

We save the world from the inside out. Start with self-empowerment.

Then, focus on your own family.

Then, if you have the time, passion and dedication, help your ever expanding sphere of influence.

Ripple out from within.

No one is coming to save us

A positive societal shift WILL occur when enough parents, grandparents … ADULTS, become INFORMED and EMPOWERED to look after their own children, and to inform their schools, because many principals and teachers are good people stuck in a dysfunctional system.

Parents need to discover for themselves what's going on in their school. And from there, decide if it matters enough to them to do something, say something, send an email, set up a meeting etc.

On ManUp

ManUp showed up of their own volition to be security and support at our Let Kids Be Kids Roadshow meetings throughout NZ in 2024 (see post below). The ManUp crews were, without exception, brilliant. Wonderful people, supportive, comforting in the face of being trashed by trans rights activists and drag queens who tried to shut us down.

When we work to protect our children from educators, counsellors and government initiatives, need to call in volunteers such as ManUp and HomeGuard to protect us from trans rights activists, while the police support trans ideology, we know our nation is in deep deep trouble.

When I’m not on calls or emails with parents about their situations, concerns or horror stories, I’m researching

To understand more about why I have the stance I do, please check out my recent USAID video below which unravels some of the high-level political strategies we’re dealing with. Even if you just watch the first few minutes.

We are all being played.

