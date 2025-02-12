A Peek At NZ Connections To USAID & More

Gender. COVID. Media. Auckland Uni. Siouxie Wiles. Helen Petousis-Harris. Nikki Turner & more...

Stephen, Anna and I share our findings so far, on apparent connections to USAID and New Zealand. This video is on my other channels too, so if you like it, please share with your friends their favourite way: YouTube, Facebook, X, Telegram, Rumble. Also on Spotify:

Share

I am an independent researcher and reporter. Funnily enough, I receive no government or media agency funding! If you would like to support my work, please consider upgrading your subscription or donate any amount here. Your support is hugely appreciated!

I’ll be dropping quick clips like these on my X channel…

Check out this one on X where Winston Peters mentions ‘climate change’ and USAID’s involvement with ‘peace corps’ in our region, in his speech at the US Business Summit in November 2023. (I am told he doesn’t know what USAID really is, and I make no claims as to whether that information is true or false, I am simply displaying what I find).

And here is Samantha Power, who was the big boss at USAID… it demonstrates the interconnectedness between a number of the NGO’s that lots of us already know are connected, and aren’t as focussed on the wellbeing of the people of the earth as they purport to be… check this one out on X.

Please follow me on X if you’re there - it seems I’m being shadow-banned on all my channels (no surprises there).

Timestamps

Check out my previous post

Thank you