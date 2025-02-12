A Peek At NZ Connections To USAID & More

Gender. COVID. Media. Auckland Uni. Siouxie Wiles. Helen Petousis-Harris. Nikki Turner & more...
Stephen, Anna and I share our findings so far, on apparent connections to USAID and New Zealand. This video is on my other channels too, so if you like it, please share with your friends their favourite way: YouTube, Facebook, X, Telegram, Rumble. Also on Spotify:
I am an independent researcher and reporter. Funnily enough, I receive no government or media agency funding! If you would like to support my work, please consider upgrading your subscription or donate any amount here.
Check out this one on X where Winston Peters mentions ‘climate change’ and USAID’s involvement with ‘peace corps’ in our region, in his speech at the US Business Summit in November 2023. (I am told he doesn’t know what USAID really is, and I make no claims as to whether that information is true or false, I am simply displaying what I find).
And here is Samantha Power, who was the big boss at USAID… it demonstrates the interconnectedness between a number of the NGO’s that lots of us already know are connected, and aren’t as focussed on the wellbeing of the people of the earth as they purport to be… check this one out on X.
Timestamps
00:16 - Is USAID an aid agency?
00:21 - Left media reporting on USAID (Radio NZ article)
04:55 - Right media reporting on USAID - Jesse Watters on Fox News - you’ll want to watch this!
05:00 - DEI/SDG funding and the media narrative
08:35 - Donald Trump on USAID and Elon following the fraud
10:40 - On the US Govt giving their money to global entities rather than help their own people in need - why?
12:33 - Comment on Jake Tame’s Q&A with Tim Groser ex Ambassador to US
13:29 - Why does the US have so much invested in NZ?
14:00 - Towards Transformative Gender Education Programming - University of Auckland
15:25 - Ritesh Shah, Auckland University, connection to USAID
17:28 - USAID ‘COVID-19 Tools, Resources and Guidance’ for schools, involving Ritesh Shah
20:20 - Jack Tame Q&A with Ritesh Shah
24:30 - Whāraurau - Auckland University, Social Emotion Learning, HEEADSSS Assessment
26:05 - On Siouxie Wiles
31:39 - On Helen Petousis-Harris, Global Vaccine Data Network, funding and connections
38:30 - On Nikki Turner & a conflict of interest
42:00 - Following the money… why does the US Govt has such a financial interest in NZ?
46:16 - More on Siouxie Wiles and The Spinoff
47:15 - Tying some threads together
