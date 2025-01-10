Inform Me - bringing the data to parents about childhood immunisations

At The Great Debate, following the Port Hedland Motion, I bumped into the incredible Cloi Geddes. We first met in 2023 on Zoom calls, discussing children’s wellbeing, and hit it off right away.

I’m sure you can see our excitement when we caught up face-to-face!

Informing parents with much needed facts

Cloi is part of a team who recently launched Inform Me - for parents to make informed decisions about their children's immunisations. Something that health departments in Australia, New Zealand and many other countries around the world, are not big fans of.

So, it’s up to ‘we the people’ once again. Check it out. Please share it around.

Childhood immunisations appear to be one of the most censored topics to discuss. And has been for years. This is how powerful censorship is. People don’t know what they don’t know.

The Inform Me team are working hard to change this. Please do check out their website.

The Port Hedland Motion & The Great Debate

The Port Hedland Motion is a BIG DEAL. Hopefully you’ve heard about it by now, as it’s been one of the most viewed livestream topics in the world over the past few months. Check out my earlier post about it:

And their website, for all you need to know…

Katie Ashby-Koppens

Katie is one of the lawyers on the GMO case against Pfizer & Moderna in Australia, along with Julian Gillespie & Dr Julian Fidge. We capture a moment during the half-time break, prior to Katie taking the stage and unleashing.

The full video of The Great Debate is here, thanks to Max Freedom Media.

Watch The Great Debate on Rumble

Let Kids Be Kids

Since I returned from Perth, and all my time has been taken up with Let Kids Be Kids. Stephen and I have more content to come from our Perth trip, however, so watch this space if you like what’s here!

Latest from the Let Kids Be Kids desk:

A lovely, encouraging surprise…

The NZ Govt New Years Honours list has become a bit of a joke, where largely the elite club scratch each others backs and bestow accolades upon each other.

However, the wonderful Mary Hobbs curated her own Honours List… and I was on it, along with many of the most incredible people in New Zealand who have worked tirelessly over the past few years, and some for longer, for the good of humanity with no acknowledgement, and most with the brutal backlash of their peers, the govt, and or their friends and family. All are heroes to me.

Mary Hobbs’ New Years Honours List

Thank you