Of strategic importance?

The masses of people worldwide who have evidence - either from personal harms, lack of fair and informed medical support post-harms, or medical experts who were fired or charged when attempting to uphold their Hippocratic oath to ‘first do no harm’ - have been battling away for years now against an orchestrated strategy of megalithic proportions.

Every day, more people are mobilising, strategising, organising… moving places on the chessboard. But we still need more. “Be the change you wish to see in the world” has never meant more than it does right now.

Many (independent media) channels have reported on this recent decision by Councillors in Port Hedland, Western Australia, to call for an immediate suspension of mRNA vaccines. They have played some powerful hands, supported by a plethora of expert analysis, scientific data and personal evidence.

The comments on the Daily Telegraph article demonstrate the differing opinions on whether this single decision will make a ripple or not. Both outcomes are possible. The outcomes of tomorrow are determined by the tenacity and will of the people today. It’s up to us. Each of us. Not they, not them, but you. Me. Us. Together.

So what are their next steps?

Strength in numbers

What’s so powerful about this story? It demonstrates that having people of integrity in influential positions, in numbers, is not to be underestimated. It’s not enough to be a lone voice.

We are a social race, we don’t do well being a woeful minority. It has us questioning our very sanity - psychological warfare. The thing is, we know we’re not a minority, we just aren’t very organised.

That this council had a majority vote on such an important matter, the outcome of which directly disavows the narrative enforced on us all - politically, financially, socially, and reputationally - shows how ‘we the people’ can make positive change. One chess move at a time.

Don’t treat this as merely a ‘news item’. It is a clarion call to each and every one of us

What is your sphere of influence? In what way can you step up to the plate in your community?

Is it time to consider where your time, energy and skills can contribute to a better future? Even if it’s outside your comfort zone, and scares you? Some ideas…

Local school board

Local community board

Local council

Local health board

Community organisations

Community networks creating solutions

Don’t wait for someone to come and save you, your family, your community, your country. If you leave it to others, don’t complain when they don’t do things the way you want them to. Find your sphere of influence now, and make a step towards being a positive influence.

As a grassroots community, we are many, we carry so many amazing skills, experiences, viewpoints, and connections. Let’s continue to get amongst it, forming strategies and solutions.

I’m fortunate to have some of the most incredible people in my close network. Leaders in their own rights, no matter what it has cost them personally and professionally, for the greater good. But we need more. We need you. In whatever capacity you can be a positive influence in your community. It starts small and ripples out.

