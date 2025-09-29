David Todor and I met recently in Toronto when we both shared our testimonies at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) ‘Are Children Safe In Canada'?’

In June David Todor and I, along with 20+ other witnesses, participated in a powerful citizen-led inquiry. Right after David’s powerful and enlightening testimony, we had this chat.

We hope you enjoy this conversation, appreciate David’s insights and my New Zealand comparisons, hear some new information to strengthen your resolve in the battle for the protection and innocence of our dear kids.

In particular, this is for the fathers out there... we hope David’s words inspire you. Please share this with a dad you know!

David Todor

Carolyn Burjoski: Cancelled Teacher

David mentions Carolyn’s story, she is a mum and ex-teacher who presented her concerns about inappropriate books to her school board, and was halted by then board chairman. The story exploded, and lead to David’s advocacy work to expose what’s happening in the education system.

Watch Carolyn’s NCI testimony.

Carolyn’s website: Cancelled Teacher.

Carolyn’s school board presentation that was shut down by the board chair which triggered her lawsuit.

They’re surveying our kids - are parents aware?

David raises a topic that we’ve been talking about for two years - the incessant surveying of our kids, with or without parental awareness. But it’s not only the transparency (or lack thereof) we’re worried about. It’s also what is being asked, why it’s being asked, and what is done with the stored data.

Let Kids Be Kids has a ‘Notice of Parental Authority’ template to help parents communicate to school leaders that they don’t give permission for surveys to be conducted on their kids.

Our exposé on the ‘HEEADSSS’ Assessment

Part 1…

Part 2…

Parents are gaslit for simply raising concerns

In my chat with David I also mention the cancellation of a school event here in NZ - it was called ‘Lil Gay Out’ and triggered a nasty email (and ridiculous media response) from a teacher, which we’re happy to expose. Find out more here:

Thanks for reading and watching

LET KIDS BE KIDS