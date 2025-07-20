We cover a fair amount of ground in this discussion, including some of the books, drag queens, how libraries are instructed to ‘deal with’ complaints (now, concerningly called ‘challenges’), the push for ‘Freedom of access of information’. Whose freedom? And what information…?

Who is really running our libraries?

Why can’t good people with a moral compass, and genuine care for children, seem unable to alert authorities when sexualised content is placed in front of young children?

There is an ongoing concern among parents and grandparents with the graphic, sexualised and ‘gendered’ books on public display in children’s sections of public libraries.

Not only in New Zealand

In this video we include recent conversations we’ve had with Michelle in Australia and Liz in Canada. We’re all raising the same issues, we’re all facing the same stonewalling by those in positions of influence over what books are available for our children. There appears to be a lockstep in the West, to sexualise our children via education, libraries, books and public events, just to name a few of the ways. It’s not organic. It’s CREATED.

Drag Queens and children don’t mix

It’s no ‘accident’ that drag queens and kings are reading books to children in libraries. As Liz explains below, they even tell us they are using ‘marketing language’ to queer society.

It’s time we call it out and remove such events from being within a million miles of our children, once and for all. And if the people in positions of authority don’t see the sexualisation of our children as being an issue, they are showing us that they are not fit to be in such positions. Because they are NOT representing the majority people, and in particular, the majority of parents.

Earlier Substacks referred to in our video:

By Rodney Hide “Why Is It Being Normalised To ‘Welcome’ Children to Sex?”

A Drag King, A Community Venue… A Pathway For Children Into Debauchery

