EXCLUSIVE: Duncan Matthews' Involvement In The New Zealand Trans Industry & More

I recently exposed a $$ trail from 2019 when Jacinda Ardern (then New Zealand Prime Minister) and Grant Robertson (then Deputy PM) kicked off funding from the NZ Govt coffers to grow the rainbow/trans industry, with specific focus on targeting our children and youth. While working on that project, I came across Duncan Matthews.

Matthews knows just how lucrative this industry is. He’s been managing the purse strings of multiple agencies, foundations and more, including PATHA - Professional Association for Transgender Healthcare Aotearoa (which is New Zealand’s version/arm of WPATH).

From social conditioning to transitioning

The ghoulish industry of mutilating, castrating and sterilising children first requires our young to have their identities disrupted.

For this lucrative industry to exist and grow, children and youth first need to become overly dissatisfied with, or confused about who they are. That takes programming, ‘educating’, and constant messaging. Marketing. Propaganda. Lies.

“Tell a lie often enough and people will believe it to be truth”.

Social engineering comes first

“Transing” children starts with social ‘transition’ (such as using a pronoun that is not one’s biological sex, or a made up term), and using a name that is not one’s given name. This usually weakens or shatters the bonds between parent and child (unless the parent encourages or supports it), and shatters the child’s identity into whatever they feel compelled to believe they are or want to become. Hence, identity disrupted. And which by its very nature will likely remain unstable, changeable.

If you were trying to explain this to someone from a part of the world where the queering of society and children has not become commonplace, you’d not be believed. However, a long, slow process of social conditioning of adults had to have happened first… like frogs in slowly heating pots, we are now at a place where no thinking adult would have ever guessed we’d ever be. But how many are thinking, anymore??

Share

The induced ‘rainbow child’

Elisabeth Cave explains one way this happens - through the education system…

Exposing Identity Disruption

So how did we get to this point?

To oversimplify my explanation of ‘how’ this happened… I can summarise it by saying it was done by capturing: International Human Rights Law, Parliaments, Corporate Policy, Education, the Media, and of course, Finance. If you don’t believe me, please check out my earlier work on Penny Marie, and also Let Kids Be Kids.

Let Kids Be Kids Substack

Medicalisation, castration, mutilation of our children

The people and corporations who ‘win’ in the trans industry won’t be happy for our children and youth to stop at social transition. Where’s the money in that?

The goal can only be the medicalisation, castration and/or mutilation of our children. Which the “health” industry calls “Gender-affirming healthcare”.

Big pharma fat-cats rubbing their hands with glee

These are the medical bodies, govt/grant-funded charities, and individuals lobbying for 'gender-affirming healthcare'… as seen here on the PATHA website. (See my recent X post here).

It’s not possible to change someone’s sex. It IS possible to mutilate their genitalia under false hope this will solve their psychological problems.

If you can stomach it, here is an explainer of what I mean. But it’s graphic.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

If you watch this and hear the reference to Planned Parenthood, know that in New Zealand Sexual Wellbeing Aotearoa, (which was Family Planning), is connected to Planned Parenthood. This organisation developed the suite of resources being used in 50% of schools for Relationships and Sexuality Education. Which are endorsed by the Ministry of Education. Are these people Sex Education Experts?? Why are they committed to telling children there are multiple genders that one can choose???

The video about Duncan Matthews is part of a wider investigation, as laid out in this earlier post ‘How Ardern & Robertson Funded The Rainbow Industry’:

Please share this video

It’s also on YouTube, X, Facebook, Rumble, Telegram.

My recent Interview with Dr Ann Gillies in Canada

Help grassroots, independent journalism