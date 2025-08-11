The “Anti Transgender Extremism” publication by Gender Minorities Aotearoa (GMW), that is currently on NZ Police website, is a highly concerning document that was produced with NZ govt funding.

Here is my deep dive into different aspects of Gender Minorities, the history, the connections, and, so importantly… the international funders.

Weirdly, GMA which has so much clout in the world of trans lobbying and activism, fronts as a recycle boutique for transexual prostitutes. And it houses a ‘gender doctor’ no-less. I kid you not. Seeing is believing.

You might not be surprised where this trail leads, but here lay it out, for you to go and look further for yourself - don’t just take my word for it.

Watch the exposé…

Tonight on The Pulse

I’m on THE PULSE tonight, beaming around the world, tune in at 7:10pm NZ time… website, YouTube, X, Facebook.

I have been raising the alarm bell on ‘Anti Transgender Extremism’ for months

See here and here. Last week one of my social media posts about it grabbed the attention of Sean Plunket from The Platform NZ, and I was invited on to his podcast to discuss it.

Watch here…

Word got out

Our conversation was picked up by a number of independent media agencies, of course, not by govt funded media.

I was then contacted by Resist Gender Education who sent a paper from Genspect NZ, by Jan Rivers, who wrote to the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in 2024 about ‘Anti Transgender Extremism’ but did not hear back. Funny that.

