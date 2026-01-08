Alex Da Rocha and his son - Source: GoFundMe

January 7, 2026 - Source: Nútíminn: Icelandic news. Thank you Eldur for alerting me to this story. This situation could happen in NZ. If you know of such stories, please contact Let Kids Be Kids.

A French father in Iceland, Alex Da Rocha, says the future of his son has been decided in a court case where the interpretation of the concept “gender dysphoria” and expert opinion from National Queer Association of Iceland have outweighed medical concerns, medical records, and the child’s complex neurodevelopmental pattern. The Icelandic mother of the boy has wanted to define the boy as a girl, but Alex has wanted to proceed cautiously in all such matters.

Following a court ruling on custody, visitation, and authority to make decisions about the child’s affairs, Alex has launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to cover appeal costs.

He says he is fighting for a child whom he believes is primarily a sick and vulnerable child, who was recently diagnosed with atypical autism and ADHD, rather than a child who should be drawn into irreversible decisions about gender identity.

Wondered Whether the Mother Was Ahead of the Child in the “Process”

In the child’s medical records, there is a communication note from March 13, 2023, written by a nurse in the intake team at the Children’s Mental Health Center. It discusses the child’s gender identity and refers to information from child protection services indicating that the child itself is not considered to “think much about this.”

The entry states that the child’s mother has received counseling from the National Queer organisation of Iceland and requested a private changing room for the child in school sports. In conversations, the question was raised whether the mother might be ahead of the child in the process. This is recorded as a concern, and it is noted that the parents disagree on approaches, that their divorce has been difficult, and that it is necessary to better encompass the family as a whole.

Unexplained Hormone Measurements Raised Serious Questions

In March 2025, Soffía Guðrún Jónasdóttir, an endocrinologist, requested a blood test on the child due to repeated and increasing measurements of estradiol, a hormone primarily associated with female puberty.

In the doctor’s office note from March 21, 2025, the history is described as “the strangest.” It states that estradiol measured 49 in January 2025 and 75 at the end of February the same year. In a conversation with the child’s mother, the doctor said that only two things could explain such measurements: on one hand, an estrogen-producing tumor, on the other hand, the use of estrogen cream.

The father has expressed great concern about these results and says they have never received satisfactory explanations before the interpretation of the child’s well-being was framed in terms of gender identity.

Gender Dysphoria” Placed at the Center of Assessment and Counseling

In the opinion of Sigríður Birna Valsdóttir, a family therapist and team leader of the counseling service at the National Queer Association of Iceland, dated November 11, 2024, interviews with both parents and the child itself are discussed. It states that the child shows considerable signs of “gender dysphoria,” a term that describes distress that trans people may experience due to a mismatch between gender identity and physical or social status.

The opinion states that such distress can be both physical and social, and that children who do not receive support to express their experience may exhibit behavioral problems and even violent behavior. It is the counselor’s assessment that if the child does not receive support to express itself as it currently experiences itself, it could lead to serious emotional and behavioral problems.

Neurodevelopmental Diagnoses and the Child’s Complex Situation

The assessment also states that the child has recently completed a diagnostic process at the Children’s Mental Health Center, where the result was atypical autism and ADHD.

On top of that, there is significant stress, particularly due to discussions about the child’s gender identity.

The child’s situation at school is described as very difficult. The child needs accompaniment in all classes and has often shown threatening behavior toward students and staff. Cooperation between the parents is said to be minimal or nonexistent.

It is noted that since the previous fall, the child has referred to itself as a “furry” and worn furry ears and a tail every day. The child wants to be addressed by a specific name and has told the teacher that it sometimes wants to be a girl and sometimes a boy. The assessment concludes that the child’s emotional problems are significant, its social position weak, and that major challenges lie ahead.

Upbringing Conditions Assessed as Good with Both Parents

The assessment states that the upbringing conditions with both parents are assessed as good. Although the father’s financial situation is worse than the mother’s, there are no indications that the child lacks anything with him. Both parents have the ability to set clear boundaries for the child.

It states that the mother has found it easier, but the father has shown progress in that area. It is noted that the father lives in the child’s school district.

Ruling on Visitation and Permission for Foreign Stays

According to the court’s conclusion, it specifies more detailed visitation, including Easter vacation and summer vacation, where the child stays continuously with the father for four weeks during the summer. If the parents cannot agree on timings, priority rules apply alternately between years.

The ruling also states that the father is permitted to decide unilaterally that the father’s visitation with the child takes place abroad. Court fees are waived, and an appeal does not delay the legal effects of the ruling.

The Father is Fundraising for an Appeal and Says the Child is in Danger

The father says the ruling is based on an interpretation of “gender dysphoria” that he rejects. He believes that serious medical questions, complex neurodevelopmental issues, and recorded concerns in medical records have been overlooked. With fundraising on GoFundMe, he intends to try to have the outcome reviewed.

“I am not fighting against my child,” he has said in his own writings. “I am fighting for it.”

