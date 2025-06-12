EXPOSED: Trans Industry Targets Autistic People

In my recent expose on Lil Gay Out, a school ‘pride event’ I featured a video of Sven speaking out against a Bill being passed in Colorado last month, I was introduced to Sven, the result, we had an insightful and heartfelt conversation on topics that need to be addressed with urgency.

Sven joins Penny Marie and together they have a watershed conversation, where Sven shares his first-hand and deeply personal experience and insights. He explains why he believes trans ideology exploits autistic youth's social struggles for profit and political gain.

Trans is an industry, and it’s targeting autistics

Sven and I discuss how the trans (TQ) movement is not a community but a lucrative industry targeting vulnerable youth, especially those with autism, ADHD, or other neurodiverse conditions, using strategies like ‘love bombing’ to exploit their desire for belonging.

Colorado HB1312 Bill

Sven testified against Colorado's HB1312 “Legal protections for transgender individuals” (passed May 16, 2025), which defines misgendering and deadnaming as coercive control, potentially leading to family separation and forced gender-affirming procedures for children, particularly autistic youth.

Sven shares his experience of being vulnerable to trans and gender ideology influences. He narrowly avoided social transition and now advocates to stop others being targeted.

Happening in New Zealand too

I shows examples of two schools in New Zealand who promote gender, trans and queer ideology on students (many more do!)

Additional legislation recently passed in Colorado

Sven briefly explains HB1309 ‘Protect Access to Gender Affirming Healthcare’, which forces taxpayers to fund gender-affirming procedures but excludes detransitioners and others needing reconstructive surgeries, calling it discriminatory.

Solutions focussed

Sven is working to establish his own organization for autistic individuals, to provide a voice for autistic youth. Follow, contact, donate to Sven as he steps his calling to help his peers, culminating in an Autism Awareness Day event in Denver on April 2, 2026.

How I first encountered Sven…

I was sent a video of Sven opposing the HB1312 bill in Colorado while I was researching the kids pride/trans event at an NZ high school. His words fitted in with what I found here.

Follow & Support Sven

Autism agencies captured

Here are some Autistic agencies in the US that promote trans… seeing is believing.

