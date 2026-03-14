Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Natalie Laws's avatar
Natalie Laws
4h

It's all well and good to preach morality, when it is not your own job or industry that is at stake.

Yes, you can offer alternatives, but we are a small country with limited resources.

Just because they make combat drones does not mean they ultimately can't pursue the more "kinder" options you suggest, but let's face it, we need investment to provide the means for research and development.

This is no different to Kiwisaver choosing not to invest in fossil fuel for its Kiwisaver clients.

Yes, the war in Ukraine is corrupt, but deep down what war isn't?

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