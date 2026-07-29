Last year President Donald Trump issued EO 14303 ‘Restoring Gold Standard Science’ and directed Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to engage directly with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), and secure meaningful reforms before the United States would consider future support.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of State have today issued a joint statement regarding a significant shift in the U.S. relationship with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. This development carries weight for New Zealand, as former Prime Minister Helen Clark currently serves as the Board Chair of Gavi, a position she assumed in January 2026.

Helen Clark is currently the board chair of Gavi

Support Penny Marie

This announcement comes just hours after Dr Anthony Fauci testifies in front of the US Senate, read my article here…

U.S. funding and reform mandates

The United States reaffirms that it will not provide U.S. Government funding to the World Health Organization through Gavi.

The United States has agreed to release $600 million in previously withheld funds for FY25 and FY26. However, this support is contingent on Gavi implementing specific reforms directed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

These reforms aim to align Gavi’s operations with what the U.S. administration terms “Gold Standard Science” (following an Executive Order from President Donald Trump “Restoring Gold Standard Science” in May 2025) and increased transparency.

Executive Order 14303 - Restoring Gold Standard Science

“Over the last 5 years, confidence that scientists act in the best interests of the public has fallen significantly. A majority of researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics believe science is facing a reproducibility crisis. The falsification of data by leading researchers has led to high-profile retractions of federally funded research.

Unfortunately, the Federal Government has contributed to this loss of trust. In several notable cases, executive departments and agencies (agencies) have used or promoted scientific information in a highly misleading manner. For example, under the prior Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued COVID-19 guidance on reopening schools that incorporated edits by the American Federation of Teachers and was understood to discourage in-person learning. This guidance’s restrictive and burdensome reopening conditions led many schools to remain at least partially closed, resulting in substantial negative effects on educational outcomes - even though the best available scientific evidence showed that children were unlikely to transmit or suffer serious illness or death from the virus, and that opening schools with reasonable mitigation measures would have only minor effects on transmission.”

Key operational changes

The HHS has directed Gavi to end the promotion and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for routine immunisation programmes.

Gavi has already begun implementing several U.S.-requested reforms that alter its global health footprint:

COVID-19 Programmes: Gavi will end the promotion and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for routine immunisation programmes.

Staffing and Governance: The organisation is undergoing a reorganisation and downsizing of its Geneva-based staff.

WHO Relationship: A new partnership accountability framework will decrease funding for and reform Gavi’s engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Share

Implications for New Zealand and global health

This means that NZ’s Helen Clark will play a central role in navigating Gavi through a period of intense U.S.-led restructuring. Which means that the NZ Government will be aware of these changes, as Clark is a political influencer and regular commentator here.

NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT PROCEEDS TO GAVI

USD$24.3 million - NZD $40 million*



“New Zealand became a donor to Gavi in 2020, when New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pledged 7 million New Zealand dollars during the Global Vaccine Summit.



“We need the vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and when we find a vaccine, it must be available to everyone,” she said. The funding was directed at Gavi COVAX AMC to ensure equal and timely access to the COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries.



New Zealand further contributed 10 million New Zealand dollars to COVAX AMC and another 9 million New Zealand dollars for delivery support at the Gavi COVAX AMC Summit co-hosted by Gavi and Germany bringing New Zealand’s commitment to COVAX AMC to 26 million New Zealand dollars.



New Zealand contributed to Gavi COVAX AMC not only financially, but also technically, by helping design the dose-donation mechanism of Gavi COVAX AMC.” - Gavi

*based on average currency rate in 2024

What is the HHS’s message to parents who choose not to vaccinate their children?

In December 2025 the HHS announced strong actions to protect the rights of parents within the practice of paediatric medicine.

“Today, we are putting paediatric medical professionals on notice: you cannot sideline parents. When providers ignore parental consent, violate exemptions to vaccine mandates, or keep parents in the dark about their children’s care, we will act decisively. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect families and restore accountability.” - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Global vaccine standards and Mercury removal

This agreement includes a commitment to transition away from mercury-containing vaccines (thimerosal) in developing nations.

Mercury is not present in vaccines provided to New Zealanders. The U.S. position is that children in Africa, Asia, and Latin America should have access to the same mercury-free vaccine formulations used in the U.S. and EU for the last 25 years.

The reforms signal a move toward greater independence from the WHO and a shift in how global vaccine procurement is managed, particularly regarding the types of preservatives used in vaccines distributed to lower-income countries.

The Bill Gates connection to Gavi

The Gates Foundation’s role as a founding partner of Gavi remains a backdrop to these changes as the organisation balances the demands of its largest sovereign donor (the U.S.) with its established private partnerships, having donated USD$4.1 billion until 2024.

How will the New Zealand Government respond to these shifts?

The U.S. announcement uses specific language regarding 'Gold Standard Science' and 'accountability.' It remains to be seen how New Zealand journalists will frame this for a local audience, or what they will publish from their newswire sources. Will the reporting reflect the U.S. administration's goals, or will their narrative be shaped differently? Readers may want to compare the primary source statement from the HHS (see links throughout this article) against local headlines to see how the story is being adapted for the New Zealand public.

Read my articles on NZ media during the COVID response…

Support Penny Marie

Penny Marie NZ

I am a New Zealand-based independent researcher and podcaster. If you would like to support me, I’d really appreciate it, thank you!

One of the best ways you can help is to comment, like, share and subscribe or follow me online. You’ll find links to all my social media channels here.