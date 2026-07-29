Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Robyn Couchman
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Wow all those millions for a corrupt organisation ! Who knew Helen is involved? Wonder how this is going to go now with the gold standard?

Thanks for all of your work Penny!

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