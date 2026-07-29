Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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JANICE's avatar
JANICE
16h

It has been a long wait for a revelation. What Fauci perpetrated on the world and on mankind is unbelievable, immoral, unethical and absolutely evil. How many more in the medical community did the same…in your country, in your local community. Think back do you remember who those individuals were- docs, politicians, businesses, sports organizations. celebrities, churches …This is the tipping point. Those who pushed the shot need to be accountable for the horrible adverse effects and deaths. Do you think so many individuals ”dying suddenly” was a coincidence after one of the most pushed and promoted medical interventions ever? There is NO such thing as coincidence. Are you awake yet? For the sake of your children and their future you better be.

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Midlander Paul's avatar
Midlander Paul
16h

Thanks for sharing this. One of the most evil liars of our time and no doubt if he was in NZ or my home country of Ireland he'd still be paraded around like a hero- the mind boggles

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