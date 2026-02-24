The United States today handed over a complete water quality testing system to the Cook Islands Ministry of Health, responding to a specific need identified during a 2025 diplomatic visit when officials explained they possessed the expertise but lacked the right equipment to apply it.

“When Cook Islands officials told us they had the training but lacked the tools, we acted. This U.S.-manufactured equipment turns existing knowledge into real results,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires David Gehrenbeck.

U.S. Technology Strengthens Cook Islands’ Ability to Ensure Safe Drinking Water - photo from US Embassy

The equipment enables the Cook Islands to directly monitor water quality without external laboratories or ongoing foreign assistance, allowing rapid, accurate testing to protect public health and ensure safe drinking water.

“This system empowers Cook Islands authorities to make their own data-driven decisions about water systems. It strengthens their capacity to manage public health for everyone’s benefit,” added Gehrenbeck.

Cook Islands Secretary of Health Bob Williams welcomed the donation.

“We are grateful for the donation of this advanced water testing equipment, which represents a major step forward for the Cook Islands’ water safety and public health programs. Currently, we rely on a basic testing system that signals if the water is safe to drink or if there are harmful bacteria present, without telling us exactly what the contaminants are in the water.”

“With this new equipment, we can accurately identify the types of bacteria and pathogens present, respond quickly to any contamination, and implement targeted interventions to protect our people. Beyond detecting risks, the technology will support routine monitoring, guide improvements to water and sanitation systems, and strengthen public confidence in the safety of our drinking water. This investment is not just about testing water - it is about safeguarding the health of our communities, preventing outbreaks of waterborne illnesses, and building a more resilient and sustainable future for the Cook Islands,” Secretary Williams added.

The equipment represents cutting-edge American manufacturing and innovation, delivering reliability and accuracy in critical public health applications that will serve the Cook Islands for years to come.

“This IDEXX system represents American innovation supporting Pacific prosperity and self-sufficiency,” Gehrenbeck said.

This project reflects the United States’ long-term commitment to the Cook Islands and the broader Pacific region. By providing the tools needed for the Cook Islands to protect its own people, the United States strengthens a relationship built on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

“This equipment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to standing with our Pacific friends as they build stronger, healthier communities,” the Chargé d’Affaires added.

