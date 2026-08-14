WASHINGTON, D.C. - August 13, 2026

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The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today released a report: Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of “Gender Medicine”

A commissioned report examining insurance coding practices, perverse financial incentives, and the provision of sex-rejecting procedures for minors. Drawing on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Guidance, Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations, peer-reviewed scientific literature, hospital records, whistleblower testimony, nationwide insurance claims analyses, and interviews with patients and parents, the report presents HHS’ findings and recommendations about the industry pushing and profiting off so-called “gender medicine.”

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A shortform documentary illustrating the report’s findings and highlighting the stories of victims of predatory gender medical practices was also released in conjunction with the report…

According to the report, more than 225 hospitals and health systems established paediatric gender programmes nationwide. The report also analyses nationwide claims data from 2015 through 2025 and identifies approximately $50 million in insurance claims for puberty blockers billed using endocrine disorder diagnostic code E34.9 (Endocrine Disorder, Unspecified). It further reports that nearly $11 million in claims for patients ages 13–17 were billed using a diagnosis code for precocious puberty E301 - findings the report says warrant additional review of insurance coding practices.

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Pursuant to that recommendation, today Vice President JD Vance, as Chairman of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, and Secretary Kennedy referred hospitals and clinics identified by the report to the Department of Justice and the HHS Office of Inspector General, respectively, for possible violations of federal law.

“Doctors and hospitals must put children’s health ahead of ideology and financial gain,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “This report identifies troubling billing practices that demand scrutiny. HHS will follow the evidence, protect taxpayers, and hold accountable anyone who broke the law or violated the trust of patients and families. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are restoring transparency and integrity to American medicine.”

The report recommends that federal and state agencies review coding and billing practices, strengthen oversight of claims submitted to public health programs, and refers suspicious billing activity for appropriate investigation when warranted.

“CMS has a duty to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent lawfully and honestly,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “When billing practices obscure what care was actually provided, especially when children are involved, we have an obligation to follow the facts. We will protect the integrity of our programs, demand accountability, and make sure the American people are not footing the bill for sex rejecting procedures that inflict potentially irreversible harm on young patients.”

The report’s claims analysis draws on nationwide insurance billing data and reviews federal medical coding guidance to examine billing patterns associated with puberty blockers prescribed to minors. The report recommends continued oversight of insurance coding practices and appropriate review of billing activity that may warrant further investigation under applicable federal and state authorities.

“Our responsibility as healthcare professionals, first and foremost, is to do no harm. As HHS’ commissioned report Wolves in White Coats details, the medical establishment created what the report describes as ‘captive patients,’ placing vulnerable children on a path toward potentially lifelong medical interventions. Under the Trump Administration, HHS is committed to protecting children from irreversible sex-rejecting procedures, following the evidence, and restoring trust in American medicine,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine.

The report recommends strengthening oversight of insurance coding practices, enhancing program integrity, and ensuring appropriate review of potentially improper billing practices. It also encourages continued evaluation of clinical practices and policies related to paediatric “gender medicine” and outlines recommendations intended to improve accountability across the healthcare system.

The full report, Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of “Gender Medicine,” is available here.

The Executive Summary of the report is available here.

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Penny Marie

Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter, and the Founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ.

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