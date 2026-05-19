Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Nathan's avatar
Christine Nathan
18h

Thank you so much for reporting this historical event. All over the world many people are aware we need to turn our nations back to stability, morality and a pursuit of something greater than self indulgence, promoting woke agendas and constant anger towards different groups.

Christian values embrace serving others in your community and nation, Protecting children from things that will confuse them or destroy their innocence, and pursuing peace and tolerance without capitulating to beliefs and actions that violate Gods healthy standards for families.

I am 73 and have never known a time when both children and adults have become so anxious and afraid of what they hear and see around them.

Thank goodness many youth and young adults who are looking for meaning, purpose and stability in life are turning to God.

Keep up the important

work you are doing Penny

Reply
Share
5 replies by Penny Marie and others
Andy Scrase's avatar
Andy Scrase
18h

Peace be with you, Penny Marie. Thank you for your work and your honesty.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Penny Marie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture