Ben Waimata
2d

Judith Collins has been a disappoinment. This stance is bad enough, but her determination to see NZ liberalise GE laws will be the thing that many of us remember her for, and not in anything like a positive light. The sooner she is gone as a NZ MP the better.

Gabs
2dEdited

When the "Titanic" is sinking it's better to leave it, not sink with it. J Collins is a dinosaur politician, not from this era, she must GO! Does she have any personal interests in Ukraine (i.e. Biden style "interests")?

