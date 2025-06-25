It was a great privilege to be invited to testify at the National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto, Canada during June 2025.

The purpose of this inquiry was to answer the question… “ARE CHILDREN SAFE IN CANADA?”

What is the National Citizens Inquiry?

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led and citizen-funded initiative. It was created in 2023 to examine Canada’s response to COVID-19, among other important topics.

The NCI’s purpose is to listen, to learn, and recommend. What went right? What went wrong? How can Canadians and other governments react to national crises in the future in a manner that balances the interests, needs and rights of all members of our society?

The NCI is volunteer run and completely independent of government. Find out more about the NCI here.

The Commissioners Report published by the NCI at the conclusion of the initial hearings is the largest body of evidence in the world relating to the covid response.

Inquiry: Are children safe in Canada?

This second inquiry has evolved out of evidence gathered in the initial hearings. We heard testimonies and viewed evidence from a range of experts, lay people, parents and others, all who care deeply about our children.

For people not tuned-in to the myriad issues our kids are facing, they might think we’re overcooking the seriousness of the situation. I don’t think we are. In fact, no one person can grasp the scale of what we are neck-deep in.

We now live in a society, both in Canada and New Zealand (and most other nations) where legislation, policy and media strategy is destroying families, destroying children’s bodies and minds. Those who speak out about it are maligned, discredited, harassed, defunded and more.

Knowledge is power, and in order to create solutions we need to know exactly what the problems are (they are many!).

Testimony focus

I sat through a full three days of testimonies, and was scheduled to speak second-to-last, late on the closing day. (I highly recommend watching the full three days of testimonies. They will be available as separate videos in the near future).

Questions were asked by the Counsel and Commissioners a number of times about where the root of the situation we now find ourselves in, came from.

I attempted to answer just some of the big picture questions. While not at its root, I went back as far as the 2006 Yogyakarta Principles.

I focussed my evidence on a United Nations strategy that led to legislation in NZ and Canada prohibiting ‘Conversion Practices’.

Why is this important?

Because it shows that ‘conversion therapy’ wasn’t ever a big issue. A calculated strategy was implemented to ‘create’ a problem, which then required a ‘solution’. Victor Madrigal-Borloz, a Costa Rican with a senior role at the United Nations, was keynote speaker at a New Zealand conference in March 2019. From this event it appears a coordinated global plan was initiated, which lead to legislation changes in our countries. Media, politicians, LGBTQ+ lobby groups and international strategists colluded to reach their goal to implement legislation which now criminalises parents and therapists who disagree with or question the root of their childs’ ‘gender incongruence’. At the tail end of this strategy is the inability now by law, to do what’s best for our children. Meanwhile they are being bombarded with messaging through education, online, media and even some churches, which results in their identities being disrupted and questioning who they are. MP’s, educators and health professionals are left impotent when trying to help these distressed children and adolescents, because their governing policies require them to abide by legislation.

Evidence

I took the opportunity at the NCI to place onto the record some key documents that have influenced government policy and legislation in Canada and New Zealand (and worldwide).

I also presented a diagram and two white papers, on behalf of Let Kids Be Kids.

Diagram: ‘How Society Became Inverted’ (below). White Paper: The Yogyakarta Principles And Their Influence On the NZ Public Service DEI Plan 2024-2025. White Paper: Conversion Practices Prohibition In New Zealand And Canada Featuring Victor Madrigal-Borloz.

The White Papers will be available in upcoming Substacks, and all exhibits will be linked to my testimony on the NCI website in the coming weeks.

Grateful acknowledgement to Sabine of Lesbian Resistance who assisted with both white papers, and provided valuable insights as I prepared my testimony.

Watch my testimony

Watch day three of the NCI hearing, my testimony commences at 8 hours, 13 minutes, 43 seconds (8:13:43). You will need to manually move the timeline marker to this point on the video.

Watch Penny's Testimony

How Society Became Inverted

This diagram is my explanation of how we ended up where we are at today, with a society becoming more and more dystopian. Where common sense and genuine concern for our kids falls on deaf ears, or words.

A key feature is the strategy of injecting International Human Rights Law with ‘gender identity’, Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and connections to the United Nations (UN).

Diagram: How Society Became Inverted

While this diagram focusses on New Zealand, the same strategy has been applied globally in many UN member states.

Much more to come

I am still in Canada, meeting incredible people, some of whom I am interviewing. Please subscribe and share if you find this information helpful and for more updates from my travels, coming soon! I’m also mixing in some fun, including canoeing on a stunning spring-fed lake with one of my Canadian friends, such a treat!

