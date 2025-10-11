Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Waimata's avatar
Ben Waimata
2d

The only explanation that makes sense to me is that these people are actually insane. I wish I could find a better explanation, because the insanity explanation just presents far more challenging questions; how did we get to this state? Environmental toxins messing with brain physiology? Mass suggestion hypnosis? Human species de-evolution/degeneration?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Penny Marie and others
Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
2d

Antifa is real. https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/when-you-dont-know-what-antifa-or

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Penny Marie
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Penny Marie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture