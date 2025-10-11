Adeline Cook ‘Antidamage’ is a man living in NZ, who posts on Instagram about his dramatic change from masculine male to feminised male, after one year of taking HRT and another drug which he states speeds up the feminising process.

‘Antidamage’ Instagram post May 2022

Hormone Replacement Treatment

Before I get to the ANTIFA part, a moment on HRT. Last year it was reported that there is shortage of HRT medication in NZ - menopausal women are missing out. I heard from some friends who were personally impacted and it was highly stressful, especially as they knew that HRT was being given to men.

“Women are now routinely being told by pharmacies that their prescriptions can’t be filled as written, and that they will need to cut higher-dose patches in half to get their prescribed dose, or alternatively pay extra to top up what’s funded to be supplied”. - RNZ, 24 May 2024

Meanwhile Gender Minorities Aotearoa, assists trans people (men wanting to present as women) to get what they can from our government to fund their medication, therapies, laser hair removal, voice coaching (yes that's right) and more, say this:

“It may be useful to be aware of which medicines for HRT are available in Aotearoa, and whether or not they’re funded for NZ citizens and permanent residents….” “If you cannot afford the medicine that has been prescribed to you, you may be able to have it funded through Work and Income NZ (WINZ) on a disability allowance. You do not have to be unemployed or disabled to do this. It is also possible to get other transition-related treatments such as laser hair removal or electrolysis funded through this pathway.” - Gender Minorities Aotearoa

Adeline posts selfies in dress ups, bondage, one ‘butt shot’ that I found (bleurgh). Overall, I would describe his Insta account as ‘narcissistic’ and ‘festishist’ . It’s all about ‘me me me’. Unhealthy delusions of chemicalised feminine grandeur. He’ll never actually be a woman.

Transexuals of old knew this. Men like this today appear to believe that if they lie to themselves enough, they actually CAN be a woman.

No one around him online seems willing to say it to his made-up face. In fact, they vigorously cheer on his delusion. It’s a network of self-idolising psychologically unwell adults.

He also posted a conversation thread from an online dating app where the person he was connecting with realised he was a man. This is happening widely - it’s deceitful and potentially dangerous.

The ANTIFA link

Firstly, Antifa type people need to (falsely) claim that people who they don’t like are facsists (because ANTIFA means ‘anti fascists’)…

I recently posted about an event I attended this week in Washington. Note his reply…

This man calls me a fascist because he doesn’t agree with the people I’m hanging with. Apparently I am so, because I’m ‘consorting with a foreign entity’… AKA having a chat and drink with some Americans. Riiiiight.

‘Hurry back to NZ, immigration has a surprise for you’… a veiled threat that the NZ Govt is tracking me and will arrest me on returning home because I had drink and chat with conservative Americans.

Adeline may be sad to know I was welcomed back into NZ with no issues, and am home and going about my life un hindered. The plan of these ANTIFA supporters is, of course, that I would be reprimanded at the border for having a view different from their own.

Which is happening in the UK as we saw when Graham Linehan was arrested recently. This demonstrates how ANTIFA ideology has overtaken the rule of law there. As a British colony, New Zealanders should be looking closely at this. Because we’re more like the UK in our govt than America, and this should knock us out our collective stupor.

You’ll know them by their words and reposts

But of course, the ANTIFA people are getting ruffled. Trump’s administration are doing all they can to bring the US back to sanity - see POTUS’s recent Executive Order. ANTIFA’s days are numbered… and so, predictably, their online behaviour continues to devolve into crazy rantings.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s recent post on handling terrorist cells (ANTIFA), this same man from NZ replies with claim that Paxton may have child porn on his computer.

See what happens? Intelligent people working hard to ‘right the ship’ get constantly bombarded with stupid replies, from people taking personal digs, with no basis in truth. It’s simply that ANTIFA is a hate group. Calling us a hate group. It’s a well oiled strategy to shut down our freedom of expression.

And then this one. Same account - Adeline - reposting ANTIFA propaganda. Their X account reply is full of posts like this. Now, Adeline doesn’t have a big following, so are akin to a ‘flea in the ear’ level of impact… but it is important to know that these people are not like you or I. For one, the man is on oestrogen.

My advice?

Find your courage, bravely speak with others against this lunacy.

Do not be bullied, and do not lower yourself to responding to these people, should you come across them online. All they want is an audience. That’s what spurs on narcissists. Starve them of what they want.

Join Let Kids Be Kids and help our families and children. We have much work to do and need you to come alongside us.

If you’re online dating, be warned, there are men presenting as women, and likely vice versa.

