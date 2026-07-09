Pattern recognition.

The issues we are facing presently, are all part of a pattern, a complicated, dark web. Events that are so anti-human, anti-family, and anti-common sense - and nothing is done in isolation. It’s not because some rogue politician with an agenda is playing out their terrible idea.

No. It’s far bigger than that. The tentacles are long, thick and difficult to find the beginning and end of.

International Child Protection Taskforce

For the past 18 months, I have been part of a group of incredible people across seven nations, who call ourselves the INTERNATIONAL CHILD PROTECTION TASKFORCE (ICPT).

ICPT specialises in researching in the educational, philosophical, legal and financial histories of how we ended up here - with children throughout western nations being subjected to sexualised education material and contested ideologies.

We won’t apologise for not having much an online footprint yet. We’re all flat-out, underfunded and under resourced. But we’re tenacious. We’re courageous, and we’re hard working. And our workload keeps growing. (ICPT is on Facebook and X).

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While more families realise the issues are real, politicians seem, largely to be unable to do much. Even if they genuinely want to.

Meanwhile the activists, authors, politicians, ‘experts’ and educators who promote sexualised and identity-warping material for our kids… well, they continue on.

On April 18 2026, Public Child Protection Wales hosted their annual conference.

The founding members of the International Child Protection Taskforce (ICPT) were the guest speakers and it was my privilege to share some of my research.

April conference - my speech

It was an awesome opportunity to join ICPT counterparts, bringing my latest findings including a timeline of how the Conversion Practices Prohibition Act 2022 was strategically curated into NZ legislation.

This bill was NEVER NEEDED. The UK doesn’t need it now, despite the pressure and noise from activists.

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It’s not my first ‘conversion therapy’ exposé

In 2025 I compared the conversion therapy ‘coordinated strategy’ in detail, comparing the New Zealand and Canadian situations… recognising the patterns.

Report on Conversion Practices

Watch my testimony at the Canadian NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY here…

MP’s were pushed to vote for this bill in NZ

In October 2025 I interviewed former MP Simon O’Connor on what was happening within parliament when the Conversion Practices Prohibition Act 2022 was ushered in… he doesn’t hold back…

No ‘conversion therapy crisis’ exists.

We were NOT having a ‘conversion therapy’ crisis in New Zealand. And we’re not having it anywhere in the west. This is a coordinated and funded strategy to bring legislation into our nations that we do not need. Legislation that has had a chilling effect on therapists, counsellors, pastors AND parents.

So we must ask why we have it. And how we get rid of it.

If you appreciate my work please share this article and the YouTube videos far and wide, and please consider supporting the work of Let Kids Be Kids.

Penny Marie

Penny Marie is an independent researcher and investigative reporter, and the Founder of Let Kids Be Kids NZ.