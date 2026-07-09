Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

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Jim Morrogh's avatar
Jim Morrogh
4h

So proud of what you are doing for the cause Penny Marie…. You are a voice for bringing forth…to the world as well as NZ….all the injustices relating to our children…Bless You

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StruckOff's avatar
StruckOff
4h

Thanks Penny. So appreciative of the work you do.

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