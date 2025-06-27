Penny Marie NZ

Penny Marie NZ

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KIDS FIRST's avatar
KIDS FIRST
4d

The Great Awakening Movie. WOW. How have I not seen this before??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dj Niwa's avatar
Dj Niwa
4d

Funny how all democratic societies are braking down the family structure because it’s all based off of a Papal patriarchal system of human trafficking via the birth certificate and bankruptcy fraud been going on since 1933 and the actual ones that have the power (WE THE PEOPLE) don’t know how to apply it without rendering to Caesar what’s is his (Mathew 22.21) Sorry people it’s time to reject Rome and starve the beast system by not sacrificing your own children to it then complain as settlers parliament just feeds of the ignorance of the people!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Penny Marie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture