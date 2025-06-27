If you haven’t seen the 2023 film THE GREAT AWAKENING yet, I highly recommend it. A couple of screenshots from the film…

Explaining how communism is about erasing parents

Hello? The education system in the West is working to do exactly this today. Not only in sex education but curriculum-wide. This is evidenced a lot at Let Kids Be Kids.

One example is given by Rodney Hide, when he tried to get answers from his 13 year old daughter’s high school about what was being taught in sex(quality) education. His story is representative of other parents at Let Kids Be Kids too.

Family is the loser in our current political system

Are we ready to notice and take our power back?

It’s troubling that the people who call those of us who dare question their rhetoric as ‘fascists and nazi’s’. They are in fact projecting what they are, on us. We are simply parents, the grandparents who see through the dystopia being enforced on us, and refuse to be silenced.

Canadian child welfare services broken as in New Zealand

For our children’s sakes we must refuse to accept what is being done to our families. I spotted these articles in the Toronto Star yesterday. Read them here. The article on the right mirrors the recent heartbreaking situation in New Zealand with *Vanessa see Press Release from Vanessa’s parents, posted by Resist Gender Education, below.

Where is the strategy and funding to assist parents, and STRENGTHEN families?

It makes no sense whatsoever that the state take control of our children, for the majority of families. If you agree, it’s time to speak up and say ENOUGH.

Are trans rights activists a hate group, calling us a hate group?

When will enough of us notice that our fundamental rights have already been stripped away?

