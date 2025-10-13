We unpack Alfred Kinsey and why a group of parent-led groups from 7 nations, met in Washington DC to appeal to senators and congress men and women, to investigate Kinsey’s research.

Why Kinsey?

He’s the founder of the ‘sexual revolution’. But it’s not because we’re prudes (that’s just media spin to distract). It’s because buried in his research is evidence of the sexual abuse of babies and children.

Why now?

In 1995 a bill went before US congress to investigate Kinsey.

Bill HR 2749 ‘ to determine if Alfred Kinsey’s “To determine if Alfred Kinsey’s “Sexual Behavior In The Human Male” and/or “Sexual Behavior In The Human Female” are the result of any fraud or criminal wrongdoing”.

The bill never passed. This sexual deviant whose legacy has caused immeasurable harm to populations across the world, was not only funded by the likes of Rockefeller, he was published in medical literature, promoted strongly in the media and by Hugh Hefner, and much more.

To look under this particular rock is too damning for too many people. But for the parents I meet daily, and who represent innumerable distraught families around the world… we must try.

