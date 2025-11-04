If you’ve been following my journey into the wild world of global agendas, United Nations (UN) influences, and how they are firmly now in New Zealand legislation, you’ll know I’ve recently been digging into the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation.

It’s not just a local issue - it’s part of a bigger push that’s happening in many countries worldwide, over the same timeframe. In June, I headed over to Canada to testify at the National Citizens Inquiry. The parallels between what’s going on in Canada and in New Zealand are not coincidental. The same strategies, the same narratives, all aimed at reshaping society and how we talk (or can’t talk) about ‘gender’, sexuality, and family.

I was thrilled recently to sit down with Simon O’Connor, former National Party MP, now working with Bob McCoskrie at Family First and on Reality Check Radio (RCR).

Simon is one of those rare politicians who actually stands by his principles, even when it costs him.

Our chat covered everything from his unexpected path into politics to the backlash he faced for voting ‘no’ on the conversion therapy bill. We also discussed the victimhood culture that’s infecting our leaders, the woke youth wings of political parties, and why this legislation is more about silencing dialogue than protecting people.

The Conversion Therapy Bill: Free Speech Under Fire

The heart of our chat was the Conversion Practices Prohibition Act 2022, which passed with 112 ‘yes’ votes out of 120 MPs - only eight, including Simon, voted ‘no’.

In Simon’s speech at the Bill’s second reading he stated - it’s not about banning harmful practices; it’s about limiting dialogue and speech. He predicted back then how it would be weaponised, and boy, was he right. (Watch Simon’s full speech)

In contrast, we looked at Matt Doocey’s speech (current Minister of Mental Health and Associate Minister of Health). It was all virtue-signaling and platitudes, including celebrating his kids’ future “gender identity that they will decide.” Simon called it vacuous, pointing out how Doocey leverages his “lived experience” as a mental health patient as a credential, while dodging real action on issues like puberty blockers.

We also unpacked the youth wings of parties like National. They pushed hard for the bill, with Doocey as their patron because he aligned with their views. Simon explained how these groups coalesced across party lines - all claiming conversion therapy was rampant in NZ when it wasn’t. It’s all self-affirming echo chambers, and it highlights how disconnected our politicians can be from everyday Kiwis. See National MP’s including Ministry of Education Erica Stanford at the Pride Parade in early 2025.

The Dark Side: Threats and Bullying

Simon opened up about the vicious backlash for his ‘no’ vote including media targeting just to denigrate him. He’s not one to play the victim card - unlike some MPs who run to the media over every slight - but the abuse was intense. During the time when he was being pressured to vote FOR the bill, he received death threats and rape threats.

He added that it wasn’t just him, other ‘no’ vote MPs were also threatened. Simon’s thick skin comes from deep convictions, but he pities the bullies who flip from aggressors to crybabies when challenged. It’s that classic abuser dynamic we see in protests and online mobs - aggressive until pushback, then claiming victimhood to silence opposition.

This ties into the bigger theme of resilience (or lack thereof) in our society. From students and employees using ‘victim stories’ in bios to leaders trading on intersectional woes, it’s eroding merit and heroes. Simon pondered back to when we celebrated conquerors and heroes like Edmund Hillary climbing Mt Everest! Now it’s all about anti-heroes wallowing in oppression.

Why This Matters Now More Than Ever

Our chat was a reminder that standing up isn’t easy, but it’s essential. Simon’s prescience on the bill’s overreach - how it’s deterring genuine conversations about ‘gender’ and sexuality - is playing out today. Young people who might be gay or lesbian are being funnelled into trans narratives, and we need more voices from those communities speaking out. Groups like Gays Against Groomers in the US and Lesbian Resistance and LAVA in NZ are vocal, but more are needed.

