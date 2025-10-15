How 'Sex' Became 'Gender' In Law And Why We Need To Know

New Zealand First held their 2025 Annual Convention on September 5-6 in Palmerston North, NZ.

It was a privilege to speak to the 300+ delegates about some of my latest research, where I connect the dots about what happened 30 years ago with the move to enshrine ‘gender’ into law.

I look into who was behind it then, and the implications of this today, in New Zealand, throughout our policy, legislation and education system.

Social Engineering Funnel

References

Note: The original video is on the ‪NZFirst YouTube channel.

