How 'Sex' Became 'Gender' In Law And Why We Need To Know

New Zealand First held their 2025 Annual Convention on September 5-6 in Palmerston North, NZ.
It was a privilege to speak to the 300+ delegates about some of my latest research, where I connect the dots about what happened 30 years ago with the move to enshrine ‘gender’ into law.
I look into who was behind it then, and the implications of this today, in New Zealand, throughout our policy, legislation and education system.
Note: The original video is on the NZFirst YouTube channel.
Visit LET KIDS BE KIDS NZ
