How 'Sex' Became 'Gender' In Law And Why We Need To Know

Penny Marie At NZFirst Convention 2025
Penny Marie's avatar
Let Kids Be Kids's avatar
Penny Marie
and
Let Kids Be Kids
Oct 15, 2025
1
2
Transcript

New Zealand First held their 2025 Annual Convention on September 5-6 in Palmerston North, NZ.

It was a privilege to speak to the 300+ delegates about some of my latest research, where I connect the dots about what happened 30 years ago with the move to enshrine ‘gender’ into law.

I look into who was behind it then, and the implications of this today, in New Zealand, throughout our policy, legislation and education system.

Social Engineering Funnel

References

Note: The original video is on the ‪NZFirst YouTube channel.

